Row over discovery of cash: Delhi HC Chief Justice submits report to CJI

NEW DELHI: Delhi High Court Chief Justice D K Updhyay is stated to have submitted a report to Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna in connection with the alleged discovery of cash from Justice Yashwant Varma's official residence here.

Justice Upadhyay had commenced the in-house enquiry procedure collecting evidence and information in the incident and submitted his report on Friday.

The apex court collegium will examine the report and may initiate further action.

The purported discovery of a huge stash of cash happened following a fire at Justice Varma's Lutyens Delhi residence at around 11.35 pm on Holi night on March 14, prompting the Delhi fire department personnel to rush to the spot and douse it.