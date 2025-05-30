Congress' Jai Hind Yatra more like Jai Pakistan Yatra: BJP

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on the Congress on Friday, accusing its leaders of demoralizing the armed forces and undermining India’s position in the aftermath of the recent conflict with Pakistan.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra sharply criticized Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh, and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, claiming they have repeatedly questioned India's losses in the military conflict while remaining silent on the damage inflicted on Pakistan.

Patra alleged that Congress’s 'Jai Hind Yatra' appears to resemble a "Jai Pakistan Yatra", citing instances where senior leaders, according to him, have focused more on India’s setbacks than on its strategic gains. He accused the opposition party of seeking details about the number of Indian aircraft lost more often than Pakistan has, and likened Congress leaders to "babbar" (lion-like warriors) of Pakistan, while calling them "Gabbar"—a reference to the villain in the iconic film Sholay—who is destined for defeat at the hands of heroes.

He also took strong objection to a remark by Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh, who reportedly equated Indian MPs traveling abroad as part of all-party delegations with terrorists. Patra clarified that Congress MPs are among the delegates visiting global capitals to present India's stance following the Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent retaliatory strikes. While commending their efforts, he condemned Ramesh’s comparison as irresponsible.