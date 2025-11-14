Umar body language shows Jaish training as a suicide bomber

“That Umar was trained to be a fidayeen was also evident in his body language as he drove from Badarpur to Red Fort. He looked calm and undisturbed — a typical characteristic of a suicide bomber,” they added.

As for Umar parking the i20 near the Red Fort for three hours, sources said, “He may have waited final instructions (to blow up). For a terror attack in Delhi/NCR, the final green light has to come from the highest echelons of the Jaish.”

The Red Fort blast also killed Umar. DNA samples from the human remains in the car matched with that of his mother. Multiple agencies are investigating the manner in which the explosive laden car was detonated, said sources.

On the arrest of Dr Shaheen Shahid from Lucknow, sources said Jaish’s recruitment of women is “inter-alia in response to Operation Sindoor in which India deployed its women officers from the armed forces to brief the nation on the details of the four-day precision strike on the terror infrastructure across the border, including Jaish’s headquarters in Bahawalpur.”