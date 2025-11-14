Umar body language shows Jaish training as a suicide bomber

BENGALURU: Dr Umar Un Nabi, who blew up a white Hyundai i20 car with him behind the wheel near Red Fort on November 10, was “probably recruited and later trained as a fidayeen (suicide bomber) by the Masood Azhar-led Jaish-e-Mohammed much before the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam,” said well placed sources on condition of anonymity.
Born on February 24, 1989, Umar completed his MD in Medicine at the Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar, and later served as a senior resident at GMC, Anantnag before moving to Delhi.
“He was psychologically assessed during his tenure at GMC, Anantnag. It was found that he had very strong and inflexible ideological beliefs and had the potential to take extreme steps to execute his radical designs,” said sources.
“Umar hails from a deeply disturbed background; of violence and abuse at home. In January this year, he had reportedly justified the concept of suicide bombing in closed circles,” said sources. Recruitment in Jaish is a not easy. Only those with a pathological hatred towards India, who manage to clear tough assignments, are elevated, the sources informed.
“That Umar was trained to be a fidayeen was also evident in his body language as he drove from Badarpur to Red Fort. He looked calm and undisturbed — a typical characteristic of a suicide bomber,” they added.
As for Umar parking the i20 near the Red Fort for three hours, sources said, “He may have waited final instructions (to blow up). For a terror attack in Delhi/NCR, the final green light has to come from the highest echelons of the Jaish.”
The Red Fort blast also killed Umar. DNA samples from the human remains in the car matched with that of his mother. Multiple agencies are investigating the manner in which the explosive laden car was detonated, said sources.
On the arrest of Dr Shaheen Shahid from Lucknow, sources said Jaish’s recruitment of women is “inter-alia in response to Operation Sindoor in which India deployed its women officers from the armed forces to brief the nation on the details of the four-day precision strike on the terror infrastructure across the border, including Jaish’s headquarters in Bahawalpur.”