JKSA flags ‘collective suspicion’ of Kashmiri students post Delhi car blast; seeks PM intervention

NEW DELHI: The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) on Monday alleged that Kashmiri students across several northern states are facing profiling, eviction and intimidation in the aftermath of the Red Fort blast in Delhi, and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to publicly intervene to "call off the vilification" of the community.

Addressing a press conference here, JKSA National Convenor Nasir Khuehami said a "particular community is being targeted after the attack", claiming that Kashmiri students are being harassed in universities and localities in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi.

"Kashmiri students believe in India's democracy and in the mainstream, not in terrorism. But they are being profiled and vilified by authorities and local people across states. Many landlords have asked Kashmiri tenants to vacate their rooms, forcing several students to return home out of fear," Khuehami said.

He added that the association had "no objection to any investigation" into the blast, but demanded that the Centre ensure the safety of Kashmiri students and prevent "collective suspicion".

"We request the Prime Minister to make a public statement. Kashmiris are as much a part of this country as any other citizen," he said.

The JKSA also condemned the blast outside the Red Fort "in the strongest words" and sought a fair investigation and strict action against the culprits.

The car explosion near Red Fort on November 10, which killed 13 people, has triggered a sweeping, multi-agency investigation involving the Delhi Police Special Cell, NIA and Crime Branch.

Three people, including two doctors from Haryana's Al Falah University, have been detained as part of the probe.

Police have also registered two separate FIRs against Al Falah University under cheating and forgery charges following regulatory violations flagged by the UGC and NAAC.