After NMC action, 50 Vaishno Devi College MBBS students in limbo as BOPEE can’t accommodate them

SRINAGAR: The fate of 50 MBBS students of the now derecognised Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College hangs in the balance after the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE) informed the government that it cannot accommodate them elsewhere, citing procedural constraints.

The development comes days after the National Medical Commission (NMC) cancelled the Letter of Permission (LoP) granted to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME) in Reasi district to run a 50-seat MBBS course, citing significant deficiencies in infrastructure and compliance. The NMC had directed that students admitted for the session be accommodated as supernumerary seats in other government medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir.

The decision followed controversy over the admission of 42 Muslim students and one Sikh in the first MBBS batch of 50, triggering protests by Hindu groups who argued that admissions should be restricted to Hindus, as the Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, which runs the institution, is funded by offerings from Hindu devotees. About 60 groups later formed the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangarsh Samiti (SMVDSS) to spearhead an agitation initially seeking cancellation of Muslim students’ admissions and later the closure of the medical college.

After the NMC derecognised the medical college, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had assured that the affected students would be adjusted in nearby government medical colleges. However, the closure of the national counselling process for the current academic session raised questions over whether such an adjustment was procedurally possible.