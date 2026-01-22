BOPEE to conduct medical counselling to accommodate 50 SMVDIME MBBS students in J&K colleges

SRINAGAR: In a major relief for the 50 MBBS students of the now derecognised Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE) has taken a U-turn and announced conducting physical counselling for allocation of 50 MBBS supernumerary seats to accommodate the students in Government Medical Colleges across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Government has resolved the college allocation issue for selected MBBS candidates of SMVD College. With BOPEE now issuing the counselling schedule, the selected candidates can move ahead with their studies,” J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced on the X.

The BOPEE, in a notification dated January 21, said that physical rounds of counselling would be conducted to accommodate MBBS students of SMVDIME, Katra, in government medical colleges within the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The counselling will be held for all concerned candidates who were provisionally allotted seats in different rounds of counselling.

It was stated that 50 supernumerary seats shall be distributed strictly based on the NEET-UG Merit of the candidates concerned and their preferences among the seven newly established Government Medical Colleges in the UT. All the students were advised to report at the J&K BOPEE Office, Jammu/Srinagar for attendance and registration.

“If any candidate cannot participate personally in the counselling on the designated day & date of Counselling due to unavoidable circumstances, he/she can authorize his/her close family member who falls in his/her blood relation to participate in the counselling on behalf of the concerned candidate. The authorized person shall have to submit the authorization letter along with their Identity Card and Aadhar Card during the process of counselling,” the BOPEE notification stated.

Earlier, in a separate notification issued on January 21, the J&K BOPEE had informed the government that it cannot accomodate the 50 MBBS students anywhere as it is “constrained to conduct any new counselling for MBBS admissions for the academic session 2025–26”.