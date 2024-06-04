India renews its passport to democracy

On par with Jawaharlal Nehru. That bridge has been crossed for Narendra Modi, but as part of a political bargain whose cost cannot be entirely calculated at present. The river underneath flowed in strange ways. Rather than an enhancement of stature, it is the shadow that lengthened—of a doubt about his continuance that was unthinkable just the other day. The figure itself stood diminished in victory, when set against the will of the people. Which is not inappropriate in a democracy.

The safe passage to the other side of the bridge has brought one of modern India’s biggest leaders face to face with a somewhat alien landscape. These were not the results the BJP and its totemic captain had expected when the script was conceived and rolled. The Lok Sabha election of 2024 contains such a collection of novel factors that it is certain to go down as a landmark in the evolution of Indian politics. More than that, it is an event whose meaning will perhaps still be revealing itself years from now.

The first set of factors—unforeseen to those whose vision was fixated at the macro level, but a rational deduction for keener eyes—relates to the ruling BJP and the titanic figure who has become near-synonymous with its epoch of unmatched power. PM Modi now comes into his third term with a vastly reduced quantum of public consent, and it is not a familiar place for him. He has always wielded power from a locus of unquestioned mass approval. Coalitions have been unpleasant exigencies, never a natural way of politics.