Red and White: India's year of crowns and frowns

CHENNAI: It is that time of the year again. The curtain slowly comes down on 2025 as everyone around the world looks back and reflects, relives and cherishes the year they have had. The highs they have been through and the lows they have bounced back from. For Indian cricket, picking the biggest moment of 2025 isn't that hard — November 2.

At the stroke of midnight, 16 women created history. They achieved something no Indian women's team has ever done before. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, the women in blue beat South Africa to win their first ever ICC World Cup. Five decades worth of heartbreaks, sacrifices came to an end as a nation of billion people erupted in joy celebrating the historic moment.

The burden of not winning an ICC title was passed on from one generation of players to another and was bogging them down. The relief was evident when Harmanpreet took the final catch and ran towards Arundhati Reddy before being mobbed by teammates. And it showed the way they celebrated too. From Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Reema Malhotra to Anjum Chopra to every former woman cricketer who was at the ground, who carried the sport on their shoulder at a time when they had to fight for survival, celebrated in unison.

While the significance of the moment is monumental, the one thing that cannot be ignored was their on-field performance — the collective team effort that led to the eventual win. Mandhana and Pratika Rawal did it with the bat, before the latter got injured. Jemimah Rodrigues fought through anxiety and played the knock of her life against Australia in the semifinal. Shafali Verma came in as an injury replacement to win the final for India. There was the omnipresent Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur. Then, the captain Harmanpreet and coach Amol Muzumdar. They all did their part to help achieve the crowning moment of 2025.