Rightful winners, best white-ball team: Cricket fraternity hails India's T20 WC triumph

NEW DELHI: Batting great Sachin Tendulkar hailed India as "totally deserving and rightful winners", while former England captain Michael Vaughan labelled them the "best white-ball team by a good distance" as the cricketing world lauded the Men in Blue for clinching a historic third T20 World Cup title.

Continuing their ruthless show with the bat, India handed New Zealand a crushing 96-run defeat at the Narendra Modi Stadium to become the only team to win the T20 World Cup three times and the first to defend the title successfully.

Tendulkar hailed the team's performance and shared a glimpse of celebrations outside his Mumbai home.

"Winning the World Cup twice in a row, the first time any team has done so in the T20 format. Totally deserving and rightful winners of the trophy. What a fantastic performance by our team and a special brand of cricket on display. Well done, Team India. Jai Hind! "Not in Mumbai to witness the celebration happening outside my house and all over the country. What an evening it has been. Incredible work, Team India."