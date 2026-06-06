CJP founder says Delhi Police granted permission for protest, asks supporters to gather at Jantar Mantar

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, who landed in Delhi on Saturday morning, called on the group supporters to assemble directly at the Jantar Mantar for a planned agitation, stating that the Delhi Police have granted permission for the protest.
Earlier, CJP supporters were urged to come to Parliament Street Police Station to jointly seek permission for the protest. The CJP has announced the protest, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG question paper leak.
"Delhi Police has granted permission for the protest at Jantar Mantar. We can now assemble directly at Jantar Mantar, and no longer need to go to the Parliament Street Police Station, as originally planned," the CJP said in a post on X.
"Cockroaches aa rahe hain, Dharmendra Pradhan jaa rahe hain (cockroaches are coming, Dharmendra Pradhan is leaving)" it added.
Upon landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) from the United States, Dipke shared a message on his X handle, calling on the group supporters to lead the protests "with love and peace!"
He also urged them to carry a book and the tricolour.
"Landed. Looking forward to meet you all at Jantar Mantar. Do not forget to carry a book and our Tiranga! Offer flowers to policemen as a gesture of compassion & gratitude. We have to lead this movement with love and peace!" he wrote in the post.
In an earlier post on X, Dipke wrote, "On my way to India… Leaving my fate in the hands of the Constitution. #JaiBhim."
The CJP, a digital platform launched by Dipke in response to the NEET-UG question paper leak, has garnered significant support online, mainly from the country's youth.
The group aims to step up from a satirical online platform to an organised campaign with the proposed protest at the Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, over alleged irregularities in NEET, CBSE, CUET, and SSC examinations.
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has expressed support for the protest and stated that he would undertake a six-week fast if Dipke is arrested.
Security arrangements have been strengthened at the IGI Airport, major railway stations, inter-state bus terminals, and border points connecting Delhi with neighbouring states.
More than 1,000 police personnel have been earmarked for deployment across the New Delhi district and other strategic locations as part of preventive security measures, sources said.
Police teams have also been deployed at key intersections, marketplaces, and other sensitive locations to maintain law and order, they said.
Sources said the Delhi police have not received any formal request seeking permission for the proposed protest, but are making security arrangements based on inputs available through social media monitoring and other channels.
Multiple layers of barricades have been put up outside the international airport precinct as part of heightened security measures, while vehicle-checking drives have been intensified at border points and on major routes leading to central Delhi, officials said.
As part of these arrangements, heavy deployment of police personnel was witnessed at the Delhi airport and adjoining areas on Friday.
Senior officers, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Vichitra Veer, briefed field staff and reviewed security arrangements.
According to police sources, senior officers reviewed the security situation during a high-level meeting on Friday and directed field units to remain vigilant.
District police units have been asked to keep adequate reserve forces on standby and closely monitor developments.
The force is also coordinating with intelligence agencies and other security stakeholders to assess the situation and ensure preparedness, officials said.
Police maintained that adequate arrangements were in place to ensure public safety and smooth movement of commuters while keeping a close watch on any activity that could affect law and order in the city.
The Delhi High Court had on Friday declined to urgently hear a plea flagging law and order concerns over the protest.
(With inputs from PTI)