CJP founder says Delhi Police granted permission for protest, asks supporters to gather at Jantar Mantar

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, who landed in Delhi on Saturday morning, called on the group supporters to assemble directly at the Jantar Mantar for a planned agitation, stating that the Delhi Police have granted permission for the protest.

Earlier, CJP supporters were urged to come to Parliament Street Police Station to jointly seek permission for the protest. The CJP has announced the protest, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG question paper leak.

"Delhi Police has granted permission for the protest at Jantar Mantar. We can now assemble directly at Jantar Mantar, and no longer need to go to the Parliament Street Police Station, as originally planned," the CJP said in a post on X.

"Cockroaches aa rahe hain, Dharmendra Pradhan jaa rahe hain (cockroaches are coming, Dharmendra Pradhan is leaving)" it added.

Upon landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) from the United States, Dipke shared a message on his X handle, calling on the group supporters to lead the protests "with love and peace!"

He also urged them to carry a book and the tricolour.

"Landed. Looking forward to meet you all at Jantar Mantar. Do not forget to carry a book and our Tiranga! Offer flowers to policemen as a gesture of compassion & gratitude. We have to lead this movement with love and peace!" he wrote in the post.

In an earlier post on X, Dipke wrote, "On my way to India… Leaving my fate in the hands of the Constitution. #JaiBhim."