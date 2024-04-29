Protests against MP Prajwal Revanna over 'sex scandal' intensify in Hassan, demand immediate arrest

HASSAN: Protests against the 'obscene videos' of alleged sexual assaults by Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna has intensified in the district of JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda. Condemning the alleged obscene videos, members from different progressive units and women organizations took the issue to the streets in different parts of the district.

Hundreds of women workers under the banner of Hassan district Janapara Chaluvaligala Okkuta held a meeting at Maharaja Park where writers and progressive thinkers lambasted HD Revanna and his son Prajwal.

The leaders alleged that HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna spoilt the lives of hundreds of families and also insulted women in the district. Later they staged a protest demanding police to arrest Prajwal and his father HD Revanna immediately.

The protestors also demanded that the culprit should be punished and justice must be provided for the victims besides giving full security for them and their family. The protestors also presented the memorandum to the deputy commissioner C Satyabhama who promised the justice to these women victims.