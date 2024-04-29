Sexual assault row: Protests demanding swift arrest of JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna escalate in Hassan

HASSAN: Protests against the 'obscene videos' of alleged sexual assaults by Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna has intensified in the district of JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda. Condemning the alleged obscene videos, members from different progressive units and women's organisations took the issue to the streets in different parts of the district.

Hundreds of women workers under the banner of Hassan district Janapara Chaluvaligala Okkuta held a meeting at Maharaja Park where writers and progressive thinkers lambasted HD Revanna and his son Prajwal.

The leaders alleged that HD Revanna and his son Prajwal have ruined the lives of hundreds of families and also insulted women in the district. Later, they staged a protest demanding police arrest Prajwal and his father immediately.

The protestors also demanded that the culprit be punished and justice be provided for the victims, besides providing full security for them and their families. The protestors also presented the memorandum to the deputy commissioner C Satyabhama who promised justice to these women victims.