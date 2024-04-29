Sexual assault row: Protests demanding swift arrest of JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna escalate in Hassan

HASSAN: Protests against the 'obscene videos' of alleged sexual assaults by Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna has intensified in the district of JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda. Condemning the alleged obscene videos, members from different progressive units and women's organisations took the issue to the streets in different parts of the district.
Hundreds of women workers under the banner of Hassan district Janapara Chaluvaligala Okkuta held a meeting at Maharaja Park where writers and progressive thinkers lambasted HD Revanna and his son Prajwal.
The leaders alleged that HD Revanna and his son Prajwal have ruined the lives of hundreds of families and also insulted women in the district. Later, they staged a protest demanding police arrest Prajwal and his father immediately.
The protestors also demanded that the culprit be punished and justice be provided for the victims, besides providing full security for them and their families. The protestors also presented the memorandum to the deputy commissioner C Satyabhama who promised justice to these women victims.
Condemning the incident, DC Satyabhama also said that the district authority will give direction to provide security for all the victims' family members.
Progressive leaders Rupa Hassan, Navin Kumar, Abdul Samad and Dharmesh led the protest. Congress workers led by party leader Baguru Manjegowda had gathered at Gandhi Circle, where they burnt the effigy of Prajwal Revanna.
Raising slogans against him and his father, the workers demanded that the culprits be arrested to prevent them from tampering with evidence.
Meanwhile, as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) began probing the sexual harassment charges against the young MP, JDS legislators have demanded his expulsion from the party.
Former CM and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday said he would like to wait for the facts to come out of the investigation into the alleged sex scandal involving his nephew, but asserted that there is no question of forgiving anyone who has committed a crime as per law.
Kumaraswamy also added that he has nothing to do with Prajwal Revanna reportedly leaving the country, and it is the responsibility of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to get him back if required.
(With inputs from Online Desk)