Three arrested deny shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans in Karnataka Assembly

BENGALURU: The Central division police, questioning Mohammed Shafi Nashipudi (35) from Byadagi in Haveri district, Munawar Ahmed (29) from Jayamahal in Bengaluru and Mohammed Iltaz (31) from Krishnaganj in Delhi for reportedly raising “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans in the corridors of Vidhana Soudha are finding them hard nuts to crack.
It is said that the three are denying raising pro-Pakistan slogans and are claiming that they had come to Vidhana Soudha only to celebrate their leader’s victory on February 27. The main suspect, Nashipudi, told the police that after Congress Rajya Sabha candidate Syed Naseer Hussain’s victory, he shouted Naseer Saab Zindabad and Naseer Hussain Zindabad, but not “Pakistan Zindabad”.
He reportedly claimed that neither he shouted such anti-national slogans, nor heard anybody shouting and if anyone raised such slogans, they should be strictly punished. Nashipudi has stated that he is worth around Rs 100 crore and is a reputed chilli merchant from Byadgi and is aware of the consequences of shouting such a slogan. It is said that Nashipudi is also trying to contest the next Assembly elections on a Congress ticket. All the three are being questioned by an assistant commissioner of police-rank officer attached to the Central division.
The police have seized the mobile phones of all three and will send them to the Forensic Science Laboratory for tests. The police custody of the three has been granted till Wednesday.
“Munawar Ahmed and Iltaz claim to be just Congress party workers. Their detailed statements are being recorded,” DCP (Central) HT Shekhar said. Munawar Ahmed, who was earlier in RT Nagar, recently moved to Jayamahal Extension. He is said to be a small-time businessman and a close friend of Nashipudi and had gone along with him to Vidhana Soudha to celebrate Hussain’s victory.
Iltaz told the police that he is an active worker of the party in Delhi and has participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. He further claimed that he is a Hussain’s follower and had come to Bengaluru on his own to celebrate his leader’s victory. All three were arrested on Monday based on the findings of the FSL report.
Congress ministers supporting accused: Bommai
Belagavi: It is clear that some people raised pro-Pakistan slogans at Vidhana Soudha after Congress leader Naseer Hussain’s election as Rajya Sabha member, but it is an irony that some ministers are trying to defend such anti-national persons, said former chief minister and BJP senior leader Basavaraj Bommai, here on Tuesday. “Standing in support of anti-national elements is a dangerous development. Three persons were arrested after the National Investigation Agency took over the case and filed a complaint two days ago. Those who are supporting the accused should now apologise,” he said, criticising the ruling Congress government.
Will write to Vice-President not to accept Hussain’s oath in Rajya Sabha, says Vijayendra
Belagavi, Kalaburagi: Referring to the ‘pro-Pakistan’ slogan row that erupted following the recent Rajya Sabha election results in the state, BJP state president BY Vijayendra said, “A letter will be sent to the Vice-President (who is also the Chairman of Rajya Sabha), asking him to not accept the oath of Congress member Syed Naseer Hussain in the Upper House, until the investigation into the pro-Pakistan slogan case is completed.”
Speaking to reporters at Sambra Airport here on Tuesday, Vijayendra said, “Anti-national persons were arrested only after BJP staged a protest against those who raised the slogans inside Vidhana Soudha. The state government has not revealed the FSL report of the alleged video footage. If the report of the private FSL lab was not revealed, the Congress government would have neglected arresting the suspects who raised the pro-Pakistan slogans.”
The government must reveal the reason behind not making the findings of the FSL report public. “Who are the accused and who is the mastermind behind this incident?” he questioned, accusing the investigating agency for leaving the name of Hussain from the list of accused in the investigation. The police must consider him as an accused too, and take legal action against him, he demanded.