Three arrested deny shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans in Karnataka Assembly

BENGALURU: The Central division police, questioning Mohammed Shafi Nashipudi (35) from Byadagi in Haveri district, Munawar Ahmed (29) from Jayamahal in Bengaluru and Mohammed Iltaz (31) from Krishnaganj in Delhi for reportedly raising “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans in the corridors of Vidhana Soudha are finding them hard nuts to crack.

It is said that the three are denying raising pro-Pakistan slogans and are claiming that they had come to Vidhana Soudha only to celebrate their leader’s victory on February 27. The main suspect, Nashipudi, told the police that after Congress Rajya Sabha candidate Syed Naseer Hussain’s victory, he shouted Naseer Saab Zindabad and Naseer Hussain Zindabad, but not “Pakistan Zindabad”.

He reportedly claimed that neither he shouted such anti-national slogans, nor heard anybody shouting and if anyone raised such slogans, they should be strictly punished. Nashipudi has stated that he is worth around Rs 100 crore and is a reputed chilli merchant from Byadgi and is aware of the consequences of shouting such a slogan. It is said that Nashipudi is also trying to contest the next Assembly elections on a Congress ticket. All the three are being questioned by an assistant commissioner of police-rank officer attached to the Central division.

The police have seized the mobile phones of all three and will send them to the Forensic Science Laboratory for tests. The police custody of the three has been granted till Wednesday.