Tug-of-war intensifies in Karnataka as DKS hints at ‘secret deal’, CM asks high command to end 'confusion'

Responding to a question about legislators backing Shivakumar travelling to Delhi, Siddaramaiah said, "Let them go. MLAs have freedom. Let's see what opinion they give. Ultimately, the high command has to make the decision. We will abide by what the high command says."

“Ultimately, to put a full stop to this confusion, the high command has to take the decision,” he said.

Responding to a question, the CM also said that he has no plans to meet Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar had said that he does not wish to speak publicly on the matter as there was a “secret deal among 5-6” of them within the party.

"I don't know. I have not asked to make me the CM. It is a secret deal between five or six of us. I don't want to speak publicly on this.

He further said that he “believes in his conscience” and added that he doesn't want to embarrass or weaken his party.

“We exist if the party and party workers are there. I don't want to embarrass or weaken my party," he told reporters at his hometown, Kanakapura, after exercising his franchise in the taluk agriculture marketing committee election.

Speaking to reporters in his home constituency Kanakapura, he said, "The CM has spoken. He is a senior leader. He is an asset for the party. He has completed 7.5 years as CM (including the 2013-2018 term)."

On Siddaramaiah stating he will be presenting the next budget too, the deputy CM who is also the Congress state chief said: "I'm very happy. He had served as opposition leader in the past. He has also worked and built the party. We should all work together with the target of 2028 (assembly polls) and target 2029 (Lok Sabha election)."

When asked if the people of Bengaluru South district would support him for the post of CM, he said, "During the Assembly election, I had appealed to the people to vote for me, and they have responded well. They have voted for a collective leadership... I won't say they have voted just for me. Our party workers have worked harder than us."