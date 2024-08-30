CPM not to press for Kollam MLA Mukesh’s resignation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM will not press for M Mukesh’s resignation from the MLA post for now. The CPM available state secretariat that met on Thursday decided not to press for the MLA’s resignation. Meanwhile, CPI, the second largest constituent of the Left front has also decided not to put pressure on the CPM for Mukesh’s resignation. There was an informal consensus in the front that demanding Mukesh’s resignation at this juncture is immature.
“Let the investigation be completed,” a state secretariat member told TNIE.
“We have not decided anything as far as the call for Mukesh’s resignation is considered. A probe by a special investigation team is going on. We will have to think about it only if any evidence comes out,” he said.
However, CPI has decided to convey its displeasure to CPM about Mukesh continuing in the panel formed to formulate cinema policy. “We will convey to the CPM leadership the need to drop him from the panel,” a member of CPI executive told TNIE. “It is not right for him to continue in the panel. However, we will not demand Mukesh’s resignation from the post of MLA. There is no precedence for that. Let the SIT submit its report and if there is evidence against him, we will take a call on it,” he said.
TNIE reported on Wednesday that the cultural department would drop Mukesh from the committee for formulating the state’s cinema policy. According to CPM sources, the party has given the green flag for removing the actor from the committee.
Meanwhile, senior CPI leader Annie Raja demanded that Mukesh should resign from his MLA post. The MLA should step down without delay taking moral responsibility, said Annie Raja. “He should face investigation after stepping down. If Mukesh continues in the post, it will affect the ongoing investigation into the sexual assault allegations.
The CPM should decide to remove him from the post,” said Annie Raja. Meanwhile, LDF convenor E P Jayarajan rallied behind Mukesh saying there is no reason for Mukesh to resign. Responding to questions, the LDF convenor pointed out that Congress MLAs who faced similar allegations - M Vincent and Eldose Kunnappally - have not resigned.
The CPM and the Left government will take strong action against culprits. “It was the Left government which took a decision to appoint a panel to study issues faced by women in film industry. When new allegations came up, the government appointed a special team to probe,” he said. To a question whether Mukesh should resign taking moral responsibility, he said the Congress MLAs have not done the same.
Senior CPM leader K K Shailaja on Thursday reiterated that a decision on Mukesh’s resignation should be taken only if he is proven guilty. “Now the investigation is in the initial stage. Hence we cannot say whether he should resign or not,” she said. The central committee member, however, added that if it’s proven that he has committed the crime, then he should not continue in the position.
Meanwhile, Health Minister Veena George told reporters that the government does not have any doubts regarding the revelations made by women artists against male actors. “The government has a strong and clear position on this. We have not taken a decision to protect any accused individuals. There is no change of position in matters related to protection of women,” she said. When asked about Mukesh’s continuing as MLA, the minister said that there is no confusion in the government while handling such issues.
All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) All India president P K Sreemathi told TNIE that on issues such as accusation against any individual about sexual violence and harassment, the organisation is of the firm position that they should face the legal course of action.
“The accused should face legal action. The government should also take stern action. We are sure that the LDF government will take such action,” she said. When asked about the demand for Mukesh’s resignation from the post of MLA, Sreemathi said: “When I was an MLA in the opposition, a sexual allegation was raised against a minister. However, he did not resign. However, when I was a minister, a similar harassment case arose against an LDF minister and he resigned immediately. There are two Congress MLAs who are facing sexual violence cases. However, they are continuing in the posts. The demand that only LDF MLA should resign is aimed at defaming the government,” Sreemathi said.