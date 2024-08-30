CPM not to press for Kollam MLA Mukesh’s resignation

The CPM and the Left government will take strong action against culprits. “It was the Left government which took a decision to appoint a panel to study issues faced by women in film industry. When new allegations came up, the government appointed a special team to probe,” he said. To a question whether Mukesh should resign taking moral responsibility, he said the Congress MLAs have not done the same.

Senior CPM leader K K Shailaja on Thursday reiterated that a decision on Mukesh’s resignation should be taken only if he is proven guilty. “Now the investigation is in the initial stage. Hence we cannot say whether he should resign or not,” she said. The central committee member, however, added that if it’s proven that he has committed the crime, then he should not continue in the position.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Veena George told reporters that the government does not have any doubts regarding the revelations made by women artists against male actors. “The government has a strong and clear position on this. We have not taken a decision to protect any accused individuals. There is no change of position in matters related to protection of women,” she said. When asked about Mukesh’s continuing as MLA, the minister said that there is no confusion in the government while handling such issues.

All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) All India president P K Sreemathi told TNIE that on issues such as accusation against any individual about sexual violence and harassment, the organisation is of the firm position that they should face the legal course of action.

“The accused should face legal action. The government should also take stern action. We are sure that the LDF government will take such action,” she said. When asked about the demand for Mukesh’s resignation from the post of MLA, Sreemathi said: “When I was an MLA in the opposition, a sexual allegation was raised against a minister. However, he did not resign. However, when I was a minister, a similar harassment case arose against an LDF minister and he resigned immediately. There are two Congress MLAs who are facing sexual violence cases. However, they are continuing in the posts. The demand that only LDF MLA should resign is aimed at defaming the government,” Sreemathi said.