DAY 2 | Deadly Wayanad landslides: Over 150 dead, hundreds missing; rescue operations continue

The death toll from a series of landslides that struck Wayanad on Tuesday has risen to 151, with at least 211 people reported missing. Hundreds have been injured, and thousands have been displaced.
With hundreds trapped under the debris and fears of more deaths, rescue agencies resumed operations early on Wednesday to locate the remaining survivors. Operations were put on hold late on Tuesday due to darkness and rough weather conditions.
Rescue workers from the Army, Navy, and NDRF are searching under collapsed roofs and debris for victims and possible survivors of the landslides. Multiple agencies are working together to provide critical assistance to those affected.
Harrowing scenes of dead bodies in sitting and lying positions inside destroyed houses could be seen as rescue operations resumed in the landslide-devastated Mundakkai hamlet. The rescuers could reach many inland areas, which were totally cut off on Wednesday morning only.
A Defence spokesperson said that soldiers of the 122 Infantry Battalion of the Territorial Army, camped at a local school in Meppadi, moved out to the calamity-hit areas.
"Heading into Day2 of #RescueOperations: #WayanadLandslides Soldiers of 122 Infantry Battalion of the Territorial Army preparing for the second day of rescue operations, move out from their temporary shelter at local school to calamity hit areas in #Meppadi #Wayanad. #WeCare," the spokesperson said on social media platform 'X'.
Meanwhile, several companies of the army moved from Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru to Calicut by road and air, a Defence statement said.
The army companies included those experienced in disaster relief, medical teams, ambulances, and other equipment, it said.
Fears of mounting fatalities have been sparked by apprehensions that several people may still be trapped under the debris.
Notably, massive landslides caused by heavy rains hit the villages of Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha early Tuesday, destroying several houses, swelling water bodies, uprooting trees, and wiping entire villages off the map.
Heart-wrenching scenes and phone conversations of people crying and pleading to be rescued, trapped in their houses, or stranded were seen after the landslides left a trail of death and destruction in the hill district.
Most of the victims were asleep when the landslides struck between 1:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Huge boulders and uprooted trees rushed down from Mundakkai to Chooralmala, causing severe damage. The heavy water surge from the hilltop altered the small Iruvazhinji river, flooding everything along its banks. Several houses were destroyed, a temple and a mosque were submerged, and a school building was severely damaged.
A special team at the District Emergency Operation Centre is compiling data on the number of people residing in the area, those found after the landslide, and the number of persons missing, a district administration official told reporters early Wednesday.
The official said data on individuals is being collected by reviewing ration card details and other government documents.
As many as 45 relief camps have been established in Wayanad, accommodating 3,069 people.
Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for the districts of Wayanad, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod due to extremely heavy rainfall.
Wayanad, a hill district in northern Kerala, is known for its lush green forests, rolling hills, and sparkling waterfalls. With a population of about 8,17,000 people (as of the 2011 census), it is home to various cultures, including the indigenous tribal communities.
Tuesday's disaster is the worst incident in Kerala since the 2018 floods, which killed nearly 500 people and was termed the state's 'flood of the century.'
WHAT HAPPENED
Wayanad district has been hit by torrential rain for the past three days, causing rivers to overflow and low-lying areas to flood.
Around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a massive landslide occurred near Mundakkai in Meppadi grama panchayat, sweeping away almost the entire village with gushing waters and debris.
Another landslide struck around 4 a.m. (the exact trigger point is still being investigated), diverting the Iruvazhinji River and resulting in flash floods that washed away Chooralmala village, located 3 km from Mundakkai. The bridge connecting Chooralmala with Mundakkai and Attamala was destroyed, stranding hundreds.
Muddy water and debris flowed through Soochippara and merged with the Chaliyar River, which borders the neighbouring Malappuram district. Around 32 bodies were recovered from the Chaliyar in Pothukal and Chungathara panchayats in Malappuram.
The Meppadi region received 572 mm of rainfall in the 48 hours before the landslide.