DAY 2 | Deadly Wayanad landslides: Over 150 dead, hundreds missing; rescue operations continue

Harrowing scenes of dead bodies in sitting and lying positions inside destroyed houses could be seen as rescue operations resumed in the landslide-devastated Mundakkai hamlet. The rescuers could reach many inland areas, which were totally cut off on Wednesday morning only.

A Defence spokesperson said that soldiers of the 122 Infantry Battalion of the Territorial Army, camped at a local school in Meppadi, moved out to the calamity-hit areas.

"Heading into Day2 of #RescueOperations: #WayanadLandslides Soldiers of 122 Infantry Battalion of the Territorial Army preparing for the second day of rescue operations, move out from their temporary shelter at local school to calamity hit areas in #Meppadi #Wayanad. #WeCare," the spokesperson said on social media platform 'X'.

Meanwhile, several companies of the army moved from Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru to Calicut by road and air, a Defence statement said.

The army companies included those experienced in disaster relief, medical teams, ambulances, and other equipment, it said.

Fears of mounting fatalities have been sparked by apprehensions that several people may still be trapped under the debris.

Notably, massive landslides caused by heavy rains hit the villages of Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha early Tuesday, destroying several houses, swelling water bodies, uprooting trees, and wiping entire villages off the map.

Heart-wrenching scenes and phone conversations of people crying and pleading to be rescued, trapped in their houses, or stranded were seen after the landslides left a trail of death and destruction in the hill district.

Most of the victims were asleep when the landslides struck between 1:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Huge boulders and uprooted trees rushed down from Mundakkai to Chooralmala, causing severe damage. The heavy water surge from the hilltop altered the small Iruvazhinji river, flooding everything along its banks. Several houses were destroyed, a temple and a mosque were submerged, and a school building was severely damaged.