IIT Bombay student suicide: Police record 20 statements, probe phone data

Police have recorded the statements of 20 people, including students and staff members, as part of the investigation into the alleged suicide of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode, officials said on Friday.

Investigators are also trying to access call logs and messages from Wakode’s mobile phone, they said.

According to preliminary information, 22-year-old Wakode, a student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, went directly to his hostel room after leaving an examination hall on September 18. When he did not emerge by around 7 pm, the door was opened and he was found dead inside.

Those questioned include students who were in the examination hall with Wakode, as well as invigilators and administrative officials of the institute.