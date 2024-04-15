Can 27-year-old Kudumbashree swing votes for 'papa' Thomas Isaac in Kerala's Pathanamthitta?

On the narrow verandah adjacent to the elephant training centre at Konni in Pathanamthitta, a 50-something woman stands beside a chair and a small table.

Lekha Suresh is wearing a white overcoat over a yellow churidar, and her identity card hangs around her neck. On her table are a medical kit, a mobile, and some papers. A display board that hangs from the low ceiling mentions the services she provides: testing for cholesterol, hemoglobin or HB, blood pressure, and blood sugar, along with the fees she charges for each one of these tests.

She is a member of the Kerala government's 'Santhwanam' project under 'Kudumbashree', the women's poverty alleviation and empowerment programme launched in 1997 that has since grown to become the world's largest network of women with around 4.6 million members.

'Santhwanam' (consolation in English) aims to address a critical gap in the state's health sector by providing door-to-door diagnostic services through trained personnel. Lekha remembers the time she desperately wanted to get out of her home and earn some income for herself.

"Though I was a qualified nurse, I was spending my life as a homemaker. Then, I saw an advertisement in the newspaper inviting applicants for the Santhwanam project. After the interview at the (Pathanamthitta) Collectorate, there was a training for us at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College," she says.

After 15 days of intense training, Lekha was inducted into the job. "Unlike the nursing job at a hospital, where there are night duties and strict work schedules, here we can work according to our convenience," she explains the advantages of the project.

In places like Konni, Santhwanam members like Lekha provide the services on demand for patients, who cannot regularly visit clinics or pathological laboratories.

"Before they fix an appointment with the doctor for a medical check-up, the patients call me and get the tests done. If you go to the hospital, it will take hours to get the test results. Through our services, patients can visit the doctors along with their test results. We also provide the tests at considerably lower rates as compared to the established pathological labs," she explains.

On an average, Lekha earns Rs 15,000/month, after meeting all expenses including fuel for the scooter and mobile bills. Kudumbashree assists Santhwanam members by providing a loan of Rs 50,000 with a subsidy component of Rs 7,500.

Lekha's husband is into farming while her only daughter is pursuing M-Tech, and her earnings help her to stand on her feet.