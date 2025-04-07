Japan eyes tariff relief with 'package' of measures, says PM Shigeru Ishiba

TOKYO: Japan will present US President Donald Trump with a package of measures to win relief from US tariffs, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said on Monday before local media reported that the two leaders appeared to have held a 20-minute call.

Japanese firms are some of the biggest foreign investors into the United States but Trump announced a hefty 24 percent tariff last week on imports from the close US ally as part of global reciprocal levies.

Public broadcaster NHK and other Japanese media reported on Monday evening that it appeared Ishiba and Trump had spoken remotely, but there was no immediate confirmation from either leader.

"We believe that we have to present a package, and we cannot present it on a piecemeal basis," Ishiba said in parliament earlier on Monday.

He said that this could include Japan's involvement in a mooted natural gas pipeline project in Alaska.

Trump said in February after talks with Ishiba at the White House that Japan would be a partner in the gigantic project.