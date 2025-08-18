Trump aide slams India for buying Russian oil, says Delhi needs to act like strategic partner of US

LONDON: US President Donald Trump's trade adviser Peter Navarro has slammed India for what he dubbed as an "opportunistic" purchase of crude oil from Russia and said New Delhi needs to act like America's strategic partner.

In a column for 'The Financial Times' on Monday, Navarro, who is the White House counsellor for trade and manufacturing, accused India of acting as a global clearinghouse for Russian oil by converting embargoed crude into high-value exports.

"India's dependence on Russian crude is opportunistic and deeply corrosive of the world's efforts to isolate Putin's war economy," writes Navarro. "In effect, India acts as a global clearinghouse for Russian oil, converting embargoed crude into high-value exports while giving Moscow the dollars it needs," he claims.

Opening with the so-called "mathematics" of Russia-India ties, Navarro claims American consumers buy Indian goods, and then those dollars are used to buy discounted Russian crude oil.

"That Russian crude is refined and resold around the world by Indian profiteers in league with silent Russian partners, while Russia pockets hard currency to fund its war machine in Ukraine. As Russia continues to hammer Ukraine, helped by India's financial support, American (and European) taxpayers are then forced to spend tens of billions more to help Ukraine's defence. Meanwhile, India keeps slamming the door on American exports through high tariffs and trade barriers," he writes.

In his Op-Ed, Navarro goes on to attack India for imposing what he claims are some of the highest average tariffs in the world, along with a dense web of non-tariff barriers that "punish" American workers and businesses.

"As a result, the US runs a massive trade deficit with India, nearing USD 50 billion annually. And here's the kicker: India is using those US trade dollars to buy Russian oil," he states.