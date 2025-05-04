Pahalgam attack: Pakistan shuts ports for Indian ships after New Delhi bans imports from Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has banned Indian-flagged ships from entering its ports with immediate effect after New Delhi imposed fresh punitive measures, including a ban on the import of goods and entry of Pakistani vessels into its ports, against Islamabad amid heightened tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack.

India on Saturday imposed a ban on the import of goods coming from or transiting through Pakistan and also the entry of Pakistani ships into its ports even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country is committed to taking "firm and decisive" action against terrorists and their backers.

In retaliation, Pakistan late Saturday ordered that any Indian flag carriers would not be allowed to visit any Pakistani port and also barred Pakistani ships from docking at any Indian port.

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs, in a notification, said that it took the step of banning the Indian ships in the context of the current situation, keeping in mind maritime sovereignty, economic interests and national security.

Indian-flagged ships will not be allowed to reach any Pakistani port. Similarly, Pakistani-flagged ships will not visit any Indian port, the ministry said.

It said that the following steps will be taken immediately.