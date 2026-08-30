Nepal-Tibet floods: Death toll nears 800, thousands still missing as rescue teams race against time

Rescuers in Nepal and China battled through mud, rising rivers and the threat of newly formed lakes on Sunday as they searched for thousands of people missing after a deadly wall of water and debris swept through the Himalayan region on August 26.
More than 3,000 people were listed as missing on Sunday, while at least 797 deaths had been confirmed after flash floods and landslides struck the Nepal-Tibet border. The figures are expected to change as search operations continue.
Nepal's disaster agency said 2,502 people remained missing on its side of the border, with 781 confirmed deaths. Bodies have been recovered from all eight affected districts as rescuers work to find those missing and evacuate people stranded since the disaster.
China's state broadcaster CCTV reported that 546 people remained missing in Tibet, with 16 deaths recorded there.
Search for missing workers
Nepali Army troops and engineers continued efforts to reach hydropower workers believed to be trapped inside a tunnel at the Trishuli 3A hydroelectric site in the Himalayan river valley.
Rescuers successfully inserted a pipe into the passage and began sending air through a small opening.
They have "started sending air through the small opening", Nepali Home Minister Sudan Gurung said in a statement.
An 11-member team from India is assisting the operation.
“The tunnel rescue team from India worked with the Nepali Army’s team to conduct search & rescue operations at hydropower tunnel sites in Chilime and Langtang area today. The team will continue to conduct search and rescue operations in close coordination with the Nepali Army,” the Indian embassy in Nepal posted on social media on Sunday.
As many as 537 workers and employees remained unaccounted for at nine hydropower projects in the flood-hit Rasuwa and Nuwakot districts, including the Trishuli-3A project.
The disaster also damaged eight operational hydropower projects with a combined capacity of 354 MW and five projects under construction in Nuwakot and Rasuwa, according to the Independent Power Producers' Association Nepal.
India steps up assistance
India has expanded its rescue and relief efforts, with technical teams, forensic experts and equipment sent to Nepal. A 19-member specialised forensics team from India began work in Kathmandu on Sunday to help analyse DNA samples and identify victims' remains.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said 275 Indian citizens were missing, along with 128 persons of Indian origin. Around 900 Indian nationals remained on the Chinese side but were safe and contactable. Chinese state media reported that 49 Indian nationals were missing in Tibet.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared an update on India's rescue and relief efforts as of 9.30 pm on August 30. "Indian nationals who have safely crossed into Nepal from China today: 403 (as per local government sources on China side)," he said in a statement attached with the post.
In the statement, he further said that 500 Indian nationals remain on the Chinese side and "they are safe".
The Indian tunnel rescue team also entered a tunnel near the Langtang hydroelectric project and "retrieve the mortal remains of one person, in spite of inclement weather," according to the MEA statement.
The 19-member forensics team "began functioning" in Kathmandu on Sunday and "will help augment the analysis of DNA samples in Nepal, for identification of the mortal remains of the victims," the statement said.
"The Ambassador of India to Nepal met and briefed the forensics team. Subsequently, the team had discussions with counterparts in Nepal Police's Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Kathmandu and the Forensics Department of the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital," it said.
India has also sent 68.5 tonnes of relief materials and technical teams to assist the rescue operation. “The fourth flight, carrying 11 tons of relief materials, has arrived in Nepal, and those relief materials have been handed over,” the Indian mission said.
“This includes a tunnel technical team equipped for search and rescue operations, a team of forensic experts for DNA analysis, and relief materials such as blankets, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, plastic sheets, and hygiene kits.”
So far, 37 trucks and 35 SUVs carrying food items and eight helicopters loaded with food and non-food supplies have been dispatched to affected areas.
Difficulties identifying victims
Nepal has begun burying some of the recovered bodies after collecting DNA samples to allow families to identify and reclaim them later.
Hospitals have been crowded with people searching for missing relatives, while authorities have shifted their focus towards identifying the dead.
Photographs have been displayed outside hospitals as families search for relatives. Police said only 17 of the recovered bodies had been identified so far. “Only 17 bodies have been identified so far as most of the bodies are either in a dilapidated state or amputated,” said Rajendra Prasad Dhamala, spokesperson for the Bagmati Province Police Office.
Dhamala said 96 bodies had been buried after the necessary legal procedures. DNA samples were collected and preserved before burial, he said. The identified bodies are being handed over to families after verification, Dhamala added.
Nepal's Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai said the remains of victims who could not be identified, including those that were unrecognisable, amputated or decomposed after prolonged exposure to water, had been buried following “standard and accepted protocols”.
“Medical teams have taken DNA samples from every victim prior to the burial so that families can match records later. They will be allowed to exhume for necessary rituals,” Rai said.
He said an 18-member team of forensic experts from India specialising in DNA analysis had arrived in Nepal and that coordination between the two countries was continuing.
Fears of further flooding
The disaster is believed to have been triggered by a collapse or avalanche of ice and rock near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26.
The resulting floodwaters swept through towns and villages, carrying away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges and damaging hydropower projects.
The Bhotekoshi River, which flows south from the Himalayan border region, carried the floodwaters downstream.
Nepal's disaster agency warned on Sunday that water levels in the Bhotekoshi had risen again. "The water level in the flooded Bhotekoshi River has risen to some extent; all concerned are urged to take precautionary measures," it said.
Fears of further flooding also grew after a lake formed on the Chinese side following the glacier collapse. Chinese media reported on Saturday that the barrier lake had begun to shrink, easing the immediate threat.
On Sunday, however, reports said a landslide near the natural dam had led to the formation of another “dam lake”, prompting rescue personnel to evacuate the area.
Nepal's meteorology department has warned of further rainfall and thunderstorms in flood-affected areas, potentially complicating rescue operations.
More than 20,000 security personnel have been mobilised for search and rescue operations, while helicopters continue to evacuate stranded people and deliver relief supplies.
Roads and bridges washed away
Transport services have been halted along the Prithvi Highway, a key road connecting Kathmandu with Pokhara and western Nepal.
A section of the road was washed away by the Trishuli River at Krishnabhir. Officials said reopening the highway would take time and urged people to use an alternative route.
Nineteen motorable bridges and several highways and arterial roads were washed away in the floods.
Nearly 9,500 people had been rescued from affected areas by Sunday night, including local residents and tourists from countries including India, the United States, China, Russia, the UK, Spain, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Malta, Turkiye, Switzerland and Portugal.
The disaster agency said 592 foreigners were unaccounted for in Nepal, up from 517 on Friday, although it did not provide a breakdown by nationality.
China said at least 261 foreign nationals were among those unaccounted for on its side of the border.
Among those missing in Nepal are 933 people working on hydropower projects, 45 Nepali Army soldiers, 38 police and armed police officers, and 19 customs and immigration officials.
Preliminary data from Nepal's education ministry also showed that 238 students and 18 teachers from schools in three affected districts were missing.
In India, authorities recovered seven bodies from rivers flowing from Nepal that were believed to be flood victims, although they had not been included in Nepal's death toll.
For survivors, the focus is now shifting towards rebuilding lives amid widespread destruction, while many families remain separated from loved ones and uncertain about their fate.
(With inputs from PTI, AFP and AP)