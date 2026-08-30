Nepal-Tibet floods: Death toll nears 800, thousands still missing as rescue teams race against time

India steps up assistance

India has expanded its rescue and relief efforts, with technical teams, forensic experts and equipment sent to Nepal. A 19-member specialised forensics team from India began work in Kathmandu on Sunday to help analyse DNA samples and identify victims' remains.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said 275 Indian citizens were missing, along with 128 persons of Indian origin. Around 900 Indian nationals remained on the Chinese side but were safe and contactable. Chinese state media reported that 49 Indian nationals were missing in Tibet.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared an update on India's rescue and relief efforts as of 9.30 pm on August 30. "Indian nationals who have safely crossed into Nepal from China today: 403 (as per local government sources on China side)," he said in a statement attached with the post.

In the statement, he further said that 500 Indian nationals remain on the Chinese side and "they are safe".

The Indian tunnel rescue team also entered a tunnel near the Langtang hydroelectric project and "retrieve the mortal remains of one person, in spite of inclement weather," according to the MEA statement.

The 19-member forensics team "began functioning" in Kathmandu on Sunday and "will help augment the analysis of DNA samples in Nepal, for identification of the mortal remains of the victims," the statement said.

"The Ambassador of India to Nepal met and briefed the forensics team. Subsequently, the team had discussions with counterparts in Nepal Police's Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Kathmandu and the Forensics Department of the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital," it said.

India has also sent 68.5 tonnes of relief materials and technical teams to assist the rescue operation. “The fourth flight, carrying 11 tons of relief materials, has arrived in Nepal, and those relief materials have been handed over,” the Indian mission said.

“This includes a tunnel technical team equipped for search and rescue operations, a team of forensic experts for DNA analysis, and relief materials such as blankets, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, plastic sheets, and hygiene kits.”

So far, 37 trucks and 35 SUVs carrying food items and eight helicopters loaded with food and non-food supplies have been dispatched to affected areas.