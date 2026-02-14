Minnesota shooting of Venezuelan man is the latest where video evidence contradicts ICE accounts

Federal authorities announced an investigation on Friday into two immigration officers who appeared to have made untruthful statements under oath about a shooting in Minneapolis last month.

It is among at least five shootings in which initial descriptions by the immigration officials were later contradicted by video evidence.

Those included the fatal Minneapolis shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, where bystander video quickly raised questions about how they were initially described.

The probe Friday came hours after a federal judge dismissed felony assault charges against two Venezuelan men who were accused of beating an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer with a broom handle and a snow shovel on Jan. 14.

The officer, who is not named in court filings, fired a single shot from a handgun that struck one of the men, Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis, in the thigh.

In an unusual reversal, prosecutors asked to dismiss the cases because they said new video evidence contradicted allegations made against the men in a criminal complaint and at a hearing last month.

Here is a look at how the five shootings were initially described and what was later learned:

Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis non-fatal shooting

Date and location: Jan. 14, 2026, in Minneapolis

What federal officials said initially: Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the immigration officer was "ambushed" by Sosa-Celis and others, and fired a "defensive shot" out of fear for his life. "What we saw last night in Minneapolis was an attempted murder of federal law enforcement," she said.

What came out later: Investigators have not released the new evidence that led charges to be dropped, but cracks were already apparent in a Jan. 21 court hearing. The immigration officer's testimony recounting the moments before the shooting differed significantly from that of the defendants and three eyewitnesses. Available video evidence did not support the officer's account of being assaulted with a broom and shovel.