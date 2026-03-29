Pakistan shelters terror groups targeting India, says US report

CHANDIGARH: Pakistan continues to shelter terrorist organisations on its soil, including groups targeting India, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir, according to a report titled ‘Terrorist and Other Militant Groups in Pakistan’ tabled in the US Congress.

According to the report of Congressional Research Service publihsed on March 25, the report states that 12 of the 15 listed groups are designated as Foreign Terrorist Organisations under US law are driven by Islamist extremist ideology.

The report classifies these groups into five categories: India and Kashmir-oriented, globally oriented, Afghanistan-oriented, domestically oriented and sectarian anti-Shia. It identifies groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Harakat-ul-Jihad al-Islami, Harakat-ul-Mujahideen and Hizbul Mujahideen as operating from Pakistani territory.

"Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) was formed in 1989— reportedly as the militant wing of Pakistan’s largest Islamist political party—and designated as an FTO in 2017. It is one of the largest and oldest militant groups operating in Indian administered Kashmir. HM’s cadre of up to 1,500 is composed primarily of ethnic Kashmiris who seek independence for Kashmir or annexation of Indian administered Kashmir into Pakistan," the report added.