US Voters demanded economic relief. Trump and Democrats face tough choices on how to deliver

WASHINGTON: Voters have sent a strong election-year message to the new Democratic congressional majority and US President Donald Trump: Repair the damage inflation has done to the economy.

Trump, who campaigned on the idea that a Democratic victory in the midterms would trigger a 1929-style economic depression, has maintained that the economy is booming.

Since his party lost in Tuesday's voting, Trump has claimed he is willing to work with Democrats in the House and Senate, though that's not something he has done much of in the past. "I'll get along, probably, with the Democrats, unless they want to be destructive," he told reporters last week.

After Friday's strong jobs report showed employers adding 165,000 jobs and the unemployment rate dipping to 4.1%, Trump was defiant. "Democrats may control Congress, but I will NEVER stop fighting for you, and I will VETO anything that hurts America," he said in a text message to his supporters.

Democrats are seeking to check Trump's power and are preparing for early fights on government spending. Other challenges include chronic budget deficits, tariffs, artificial intelligence and difficult choices about a Social Security system that could run short of money in as little as six years.

But as long as rising prices keep making middle-class lives less affordable, Democrats and Republicans alike face the risk of angering and alienating voters in the next election cycle.

"Until inflation and interest rates are under control, the likelihood of change elections is going to be high on an ongoing basis," said Marc Goldwein, senior vice president at the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.