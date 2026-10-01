Flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar airlifted to Abu Dhabi; UAE orders probe as envoy says morale ‘high’

NEW DELHI: Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot seriously injured in Wednesday's mid-air cockpit confrontation aboard a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, has been airlifted from Saudi Arabia to Abu Dhabi for further treatment.

The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that the pilot had been shifted to Abu Dhabi for continued medical attention and recovery.

"Our Ambassador in the UAE met Captain Machchhar in hospital and enquired about his well being. Earlier, he also met his family and assured all possible support for the Captain’s health and well-being. Our Embassy in Abu Dhabi and Consulate in Dubai are in close touch with the local authorities in the matter," the ministry said.

"We once again salute Captain Smit Machchhar’s valour and courage. We also convey our deep appreciation for the admiration and support he has received from across the world for his act of gallantry," it added.

The incident aboard Flydubai flight FZ1073 unfolded on Wednesday as the Boeing 737 was flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv with 174 passengers on board. The aircraft issued emergency signals and plunged sharply in altitude before being diverted to Tabuk in northwestern Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely.

Machchhar is in good health and recovering well, the Indian Embassy in the UAE said on Thursday after Ambassador Deepak Mittal met the pilot and his family at the hospital.

“Captain Machchhar is in good health and recovering well. The Embassy remains in close coordination with local authorities to ensure his continued medical care and well-being,” the embassy said.

Mittal said he found the pilot's morale to be high. “He was speaking openly, smiling and laughing, which was a great relief for us and, above all, for his family,” the ambassador said after meeting the pilot.

The ambassador added that Machchhar was receiving good treatment and that the Indian mission remained in close contact with UAE authorities.