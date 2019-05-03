Home LIVE

Cyclone Fani: Weakened storm kills three in Odisha, approaches West Bengal

All flights from Bhubaneswar have been cancelled from midnight, Kolkata airport will be shut between 3 pm today and till 8 am on Saturday. 

Published: 03rd May 2019 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha cyclone, Fani, Puri

A farmer lies on the road after falling while crossing the road due to gusty winds ahead of the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri, in Odisha. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

Three people were killed as cyclone Fani made landfall in Puri on Odisha coast around 8 am on Friday. 

The cyclone which was one of the strongest in the last 20 years, has triggered heavy rainfall and gusty winds with a speed of 175 kmph. 

Several areas in Puri and other places were submerged as rains battered the entire coastal belt of Odisha. 

Many trees, electric poles were uprooted and thatched houses destroyed at some places including the state capital Bhubaneswar. 

All flights from Bhubaneswar have been cancelled from midnight, Kolkata airport will be shut between 3 pm today and till 8 am on Saturday. 

Furthermore, close to 140 trains including 83 passenger trains have been cancelled so far. 

Cyclone Fani which is now moving towards West Bengal also triggered heavy rains in parts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

At least one million people have been evacuated in the last 24 hours from vulnerable districts in Odisha ahead of Cyclone Fani's landfall in the state on Friday, officials said.

READ MORE: Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri at 8 AM Friday, here are 10 points to know

The highest number of people -- 3 lakh -- was evacuated from Ganjam district while 1.3 lakh people have been evacuated from Puri district, said an official from the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) office.

Live Updates
Stay up to date on all the latest LIVE news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Fani landfall eye of storm Odisha coast Puri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Galleries
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
Videos
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp