Cyclone Fani: Weakened storm kills three in Odisha, approaches West Bengal

By Online Desk

Three people were killed as cyclone Fani made landfall in Puri on Odisha coast around 8 am on Friday.

The cyclone which was one of the strongest in the last 20 years, has triggered heavy rainfall and gusty winds with a speed of 175 kmph.

Several areas in Puri and other places were submerged as rains battered the entire coastal belt of Odisha.

Many trees, electric poles were uprooted and thatched houses destroyed at some places including the state capital Bhubaneswar.

All flights from Bhubaneswar have been cancelled from midnight, Kolkata airport will be shut between 3 pm today and till 8 am on Saturday.

Furthermore, close to 140 trains including 83 passenger trains have been cancelled so far.

Cyclone Fani which is now moving towards West Bengal also triggered heavy rains in parts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

At least one million people have been evacuated in the last 24 hours from vulnerable districts in Odisha ahead of Cyclone Fani's landfall in the state on Friday, officials said.

The highest number of people -- 3 lakh -- was evacuated from Ganjam district while 1.3 lakh people have been evacuated from Puri district, said an official from the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) office.