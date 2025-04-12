Why Rana is a really big catch

Extradited terrorist of Pakistani origin Tahawwur Hussian Rana's antecedents were revealed in copious detail in a US court when he was tried by a federal jury in 2011. While the jury convicted him for his role in a plot against a Danish newspaper and supporting Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba’s (LeT) designs, it inexplicably acquitted Rana of conspiracy to provide material support to the November 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai that killed more than 160 people, including six Americans, and left over 238 others injured.

Federal prosecutors had produced loads of evidence, including emails and wiretaps, to establish how he and his childhood friend David Coleman Headley were part of the plot; that Headley had advised Rana of his assignment from the LeT to scout potential targets in India; that Headley obtained Rana’s consent to open an office of the latter's First World Immigration Services as a cover for his activities; that Rana advised Headley on how to obtain a visa for travel to India; and that Headley and Rana had reviewed how Headley had done surveillance of the targets that were attacked in Mumbai.

In a post-arrest statement in October 2009, Rana admitted knowing that LeT was a terror outfit and that Headley had attended its training camps in Pakistan, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said. Headley testified that he attended LeT training camps on five separate occasions between 2002 and 2005. In late 2005, Headley received instructions from LeT to travel to India for surveillance, which he did five times leading up to the Mumbai attacks three years later, the FBI revealed.

In an intercepted conversation with Headley, Rana allegedly commended the nine LeT terrorists who had been killed during the November 26-28 Mumbai attacks, saying “[t]hey should be given Nishan-e-Haider” — Pakistan’s “highest award for gallantry in battle,” which is reserved for fallen soldiers. That evidence was also produced before the court, yet the jury strangely didn't find merit in the charges.

Blame it on the jury system in the US. He is now in India to face the full force of law and justice. If and when convicted, he could face the maximum sentence of death penalty. Pakistan promptly disowned him, saying Rana's Canadian citizenship for over two decades is well established.

He is now under the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) custody. If Ajmal Kasab was the first major catch - the only attacker who was nabbed alive on the fateful day of November 26, 2008 - getting hold of Rana is expected to unravel the larger conspiracy hatched in Pakistan, arguably the terror capital of the world. His extradition is a big deal, as all others named in the NIA's chargesheet as accused in the 26/11 carnage, are either in prison or having a nice time enjoying Pakistani hospitality and living in safe houses there under the protection of its army and the deep state.

Headley, a US citizen born Daood Gilani, changed his name in 2016 and mentioned only his American mother's name in his passport to conceal his Pakistani roots. For, his dad hails from Pakistan. He pleaded guilty in March 2010 to 12 federal terrorism charges, including aiding and abetting 26/11 and later planning to attack Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten for publishing Prophet Mohammed's cartoons in 2005. He was sentenced to 35 years in prison in the US.

Other non-state actors in the 26/11 plot like Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed; attack mastermind Zaki-ur Rehman Lakhvi; ‘project manager’ Sajid Mir; plotter Abdur Rehman Pasha and Al Qaeda leader Illyas Kashmiri are roaming free in Pakistan without being made accountable for their crimes.

At least two Pakistan state actors figure in the NIA chargesheet -- Major Iqbal and Major Samir Ali. Iqbal is alleged to have directed and funded a long-drawn reconnaissance mission in Mumbai by Headley. Ali is known to have visited the Karachi control room of the 26/11 attacks.

Since Rana knew almost all the other accused, his interrogation is expected to help develop further leads to carry forward the investigations. He had travelled to India and Pakistan and met the co-accused as part of preparations to target not just vital installations in Mumbai but other parts of India as well.

Sources said Rana’s role is more significant than even Kasab, who was executed in 2012. For, Kasab was not a planner like Rana and did not have insight into the larger conspiracy and transnational links of the terror conspiracy.

The NIA chargesheet named Zakiur-Rehman Lakhvi as Headley's handler. Sajid Mir was tasked with coordinating, guiding and directing other co-conspirators.

According to the NIA, Abdur Rehman Hashim alias Pasha along with Headley, Ilyas Kashmiri and Rana focused on the larger goal of planning future attacks in the country. Their finances came from ISI officials, including Major Iqbal. All these required extensive espionage backup, which was provided by Major Sameer Ali, the chargesheet said.

The NIA’s findings were supplemented by the FBI voluminous interrogation details of Rana.