Making sense of Munir’s madness

So, who blinked first? It might be too early for an informed analysis on the truce after four days of Indo-Pak conflict as information is rather sketchy. The ceasefire violation within a few hours further complicated matters. But the initiative for a telephonic call for talks on Saturday afternoon came from the Pakistani side. Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations called his Indian counterpart and both arrived on a ceasefire agreement. The seeds for the conflict were sown by Pakistan army chief Asim Munir as he recently called Kashmir India's jugular vein and regurgitated the two-nation theory that led to India's partition.
"Our stance is very clear, it was our jugular vein, it will be our jugular vein, and we will not forget it. We will not leave our Kashmiri brothers in their heroic struggle," Gen Munir said while addressing the first Overseas Pakistanis Convention in Islamabad on April 17, attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistanis living abroad.
Also, Pakistan's footprint in the Pahalgam massacre of Indian tourists were recently revealed in a news media expose. For, a top US-based space tech company found a sudden spike in orders for high-resolution satellite images of Pahalgam and its surrounding areas barely two months ago from a Pakistan-based geo-spatial company, Business Systems International Pvt Ltd (BSI), the Print reported. The Pakistani firm is linked to federal crimes in the US. Between February 2 and 22, BSI placed at least 12 orders—double the usual number— with Maxar Technologies. BSI became Maxer's partner last year. Orders for Pahalgam satellite images started appearing on the portal in June 2024, months after the partnership deal. The deal is now off.
There you have a smoking gun, possibly enough for the US turning the screws on Pakistan's hybrid leadership with Gen Munir at the helm. No wonder, US President Donald Trump sought to take credit for drumming some commonsense and forcing Pakistan to step back.
General Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah, born in 1968, became the 11th chief of the Pakistan Army on November 29, 2022. He replaced General Qamar Javed Bajwa.
He had two major stints with the powerful intelligence directorate of Pakistan Army, was director of military intelligence in 2016 and took over as the director general of Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) in 2018, Pakistan's deep state. His ISI tenure was truncated after his relations with then prime minister Imran Khan, who is now in jail, soured. When Imran was arrested, he had publicly implicated Munir for playing a role in his arrest. Imran's successor Shehbaz Sharif chose Gen Munir as the Pakistan Army chief. Imran had tried to spike Gen Munir's appointment at army chief and lobbied to instal his trusted officer Gen Faiz Hameed in the powerful seat instead.
Saddled with a sinking economy that survives on foreign bailouts, runaway inflation, home-grown insurgency and popular outrage over the jailing of Imran, Gen Munir possibly sought to deflect attention with his provocative anti-India statements. Pahalgam happened soon after, suggesting the two were linked. Imran's fallout with the army had eroded the latter's clout. Under Gen Munir, the militablishment is back in control of the nation.
Munir had headed the ISI when tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pulwama suicide attack in February 2019 that resulted in the death of 40 CRPF personnel. He is said to have been among the people shaping Pakistan’s response and security measures since then.
Interestingly, Gen Munir has his roots, like Pervez Musharraf, in India, which in his case is in Jalandhar, Punjab. Peddling the two-nation theory, he said on April 17, "Our religions are different, our customs are different, our traditions are different, our thoughts are different, our ambitions are different. That was the foundation of the two-nation theory that was laid there. We are two nations, we are not one nation."
He advised his audience to tell the story of Pakistan creation to their children "so that they don't forget that our forefathers thought we were different from Hindus in every possible aspect of life".
The Taliban is Pakistan deep state’s baby as are other India-facing terrorist outfits. Through the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, the Pakistan army sought to extend its strategic reach into Afghanistan. But the Durand line between Afghanistan and Pakistan is now active, with Taliban terror attacks deep inside Pakistan and retaliatory action. Add to that the continuing insurgency in Balochistan, and Gen Munir's finds himself challenged from every side.
He is known to adore Gen Zia-ul-Haq and model himself after him. Zia operationalised the doctrine of bleeding India with a thousand cuts by using terror as an instrument of state policy.
From Gen Parvez Musharraf to the current Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif, many well-placed people have openly talked about Pakistan’s history of supporting, training and funding terrorist organisations. Terror groups have been the extended arm of the Pakistani army, which sponsors, funds and trains them and uses them as proxies.
Khwaja Asif’s admission came in the wake of Operation Sindoor. He said Pakistan supported terrorist groups for three decades, did the “dirty work” on behalf of the West during the Soviet-Afghan war and the US-led war against the Taliban following the 9/11 attacks. That policy was a mistake, he said, adding Pakistan paid a heavy price for its actions.
While the economy is in tatters and people don’t have enough jobs and food, Pakistan's coalition government endorsed an 18% increase in defence spending to over Rs 2.5 trillion in the next budget. It has been 77 years since Pakistan came into existence on August 14, 1947. The Pakistani Army's first tryst with governance came in October 1958 when the then Governor General Iskander Mirza abrogated the 1956 Constitution and promoted General Ayub Khan as army chief. Khan led a coup in 1958 that overthrew President Iskandar Ali Mirza, who left abroad and never came back. Khan became the President of Pakistan for 44 months. Ayub Khan decided that Pakistan was "not ready for parliamentary democracy and needed Army rule".
A guiding document which could have bailed the nation during the crisis never saw the light of the day as the Pakistan army always cut its connection. Ayub Khan had tasted unbridled power till his retirement in 1969. But, it was him who presided over installing the next boss, General Yahya Khan who, like Ayub Khan, assumed the role of chief martial law administrator. Yahya later abolished the Constitution of 1962 which had made the government Presidential.
Gen Yahya Khan resigned in December 1971. When his successor Zulfikar Ali Bhutto tried to amend the Constitution proclaiming Pakistan a democratic country, but he was tried and hanged by the then army chief.
The army was back at the helm of the country in 1977 with Gen Zia-ul-Haq in charge. He led till 1988 until his death in an air crash. The nation's reins went back into civilian hands - Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif - but within a little over a decade, Gen Pervez Musharraf staged a bloodless coup in 1999 and stayed in power till 2008. Rampant corruption marked the rule of Bhutto and Sharif, making the army popular again.
When Nawaz Sharif tried to sack army chief Gen Musharraf for orchestrating the Kargil attack without seeking permission, the latter overthrew his government and declared martial law on October 14, 1999.
Back to the present, Gen Munir is heading what is being called a hybrid government. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has little say in policy matters. People know that the most powerful man sits in Rawalpindi, not Islamabad. But Gen Munir is doing a pretty shabby job at the helm.