Congress plans Gen Z-focused campaign for 2027 Punjab polls amid factional tensions

CHANDIGARH: With less than four months left for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, the Congress high command is planning a campaign focused on Gen Z to tap into discontent with the BJP-led Union government and the AAP-led state government. The party sees Punjab as an important step towards reviving its fortunes nationally.

Party sources said the high command would closely monitor candidate selection and campaign strategy to improve coordination among senior leaders and contain competing ambitions within the state unit.

With Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi increasingly raising youth-related issues, the Congress plans to build its campaign around Gen Z while focusing on the drug menace, deteriorating law and order, unemployment and the state's fiscal crisis.

The party has tasked election strategist Sunil Kanugolu's team with planning the campaign. The team has already been deployed in Punjab and has begun work, a party leader said.

For the first time, the high command and the top leadership are expected to play a central role in coordinating the party's political activities and campaign strategy, unlike in previous elections. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) will design the campaign and assign roles to state leaders.

“The high command will also conduct its own surveys to shortlist and finalize candidates. This strategy is being adopted by the party high command due to the factional tensions that have persisted in the state unit, triggering the appointment of Olympian Pargat Singh as Punjab Congress president, replacing Ludhiana Member of Parliament Amarinder Singh Raja Warring who has begun political posturing against party leaders he believes were responsible for his removal from the top post, in an attempt to bring feuding leaders onto a common platform, as the party does not want to repeat the mistakes it made in the 2012 assembly elections, when it lost after banking on state leadership thus it wants to proceed cautiously,” said a party leader privy to the development.