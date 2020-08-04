STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 LIVE | Strict security measures in Bengal as lockdown collides with Ram Mandir event

Stating that restrictions will be in force as in other days of complete lockdown, officials said none will be allowed on the streets until and unless there is an emergency.

Published: 04th August 2020 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 12:01 AM   |  A+A-

Kolkata lockdown, Kolkata police

A policeman instructs local residents to go back their houses during a complete lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

India witnessed a single-day spike of 52,050 COVID-19 cases as the total cases in the country reached 18,55,746, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. Almost 803 COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The total cases include 5,86,298 active cases, 12,30,510 cured/discharged/migrated and 38,938 deaths, the Health Ministry added.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state as it has a total of 1,47,324 active cases and 15,842 deaths. A total of 4,50,196 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the state up to Monday, according to Union Ministry of Health.

Tamil Nadu reported 5,609 new COVID-19 cases and 109 deaths on Monday, taking total cases to 2,63,222 including 2,02,283 discharges and 4,241 deaths, the state Health Department said. The total cases in Delhi have risen to 1,38,482 including 1,24,254 recovered/discharged/migrated cases and 4,021 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

The United Nations chief said the coronavirus pandemic has led to the largest disruption of education in history, with schools closed in more than 160 countries in mid-July affecting more than 1 billion students.

Live Updates
