COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Odisha not to lower guard even after vaccines are available: CM Naveen Patnaik

By Online Desk

India on Tuesday added 37,975 new COVID-19 cases to its total tally and 480 deaths in last 24 hours as per data shared by the Union Health Ministry. With this addition, the coronavirus tally in India has reached 91,77,841 while toll touched 1,34,218.

The total active cases in India stands at 4,38,667 as of Tuesday after 42,314 people were discharged in last 24 hours taking total recoveries to 86,04,955.