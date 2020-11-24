STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 HIGHLIGHTS | Odisha not to lower guard even after vaccines are available: CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday said the state cannot lower its guard against COVID-19 even after availability of vaccine to fight the viral infection.

Published: 24th November 2020 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 07:26 AM

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Online Desk

India on Tuesday added 37,975 new COVID-19 cases to its total tally and 480 deaths in last 24 hours as per data shared by the Union Health Ministry. With this addition, the coronavirus tally in India has reached 91,77,841 while toll touched 1,34,218.

The total active cases in India stands at 4,38,667 as of Tuesday after 42,314 people were discharged in last 24 hours taking total recoveries to 86,04,955.

Live Updates
