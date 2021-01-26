STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tractor parade LIVE: Farmers return to protest sites, more paramilitary forces to be deployed in Delhi

The decision to deploy additional paramilitary personnel was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Published: 26th January 2021 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 10:59 PM   |  A+A-

Red Fort Delhi

The tractor parade in Delhi was called off by farmer unions after the capital witnessed violent protests. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Even as India celebrated its 72nd Republic Day, tens of thousands of farmers atop tractors broke barriers, clashed with police, and entered the national capital to lay siege to the Red Fort and unfurled flags on Republic Day on Tuesday. 

The national capital witnessed violent scenes as police fired tear gases and lathi charge. While one protestor lost his life, over 80 police personnel suffered injuries. 

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha distanced itself from the violent elements and stated that their otherwise peaceful movement was disrupted by anti-socials. 

The Delhi Police, later in the evening, said that the protesting farmers violated the conditions finalised for the tractor rally leading to extensive damage to public property.

Neighbouring states of Haryana and Punjab have stepped up vigil and issued a high alert. 

The tractor rally comes after two whole months of relentless protests by farmers who want the central government's contentious farm laws to be scrapped. 

Live Updates
  R Seshadri
    OMG. You don't even know whether toady is REPUBLIC day or Independence day. SHAME. See your first line of article.
    1 day ago
