Assembly elections 2022 updates: First phase of voting ends in UP; Akhilesh, BJP engage in war of words

About 58 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm on Thursday in Uttar Pradesh, where polling was held across 58 assembly constituencies in 11 districts.

Polling closed at 6 pm but those already in queue were allowed to vote, Election Commission officials said.

There were reports of technical snags in EVMs at some places, but voting was peaceful, they added.

"An average 57.79 per cent polling was witnessed in Uttar Pradesh till 5 pm," an official said.

Additional Chief Election Officer (ACEO) B D Ram Tiwari said, "There were reports of a technical error in EVMs at some places."

Those EVMs were being replaced as the reports came in, he added.

On the Samajwadi Party's allegation that poor voters were not allowed to exercise their franchise in Dundukheda village in the Kairana assembly constituency, Tiwari said the district magistrate concerned was asked to look into the matter.