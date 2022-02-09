Electronic Voting Machines being sealed after conclusion of first phase of UP Assembly elections; Visuals from Public Inter College polling station in Kairana, Shamli— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 10, 2022
The district has recorded 61.78% voter turnout till 5 pm pic.twitter.com/eIN9yrGSNJ
Assembly elections 2022 updates: First phase of voting ends in UP; Akhilesh, BJP engage in war of words
Addressing a rally in the Biswan area of Sitapur district, Nadda claimed that the BJP is the only national party left in the country, while the others have been reduced to a family or a region.
About 58 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm on Thursday in Uttar Pradesh, where polling was held across 58 assembly constituencies in 11 districts.
Polling closed at 6 pm but those already in queue were allowed to vote, Election Commission officials said.
There were reports of technical snags in EVMs at some places, but voting was peaceful, they added.
"An average 57.79 per cent polling was witnessed in Uttar Pradesh till 5 pm," an official said.
Additional Chief Election Officer (ACEO) B D Ram Tiwari said, "There were reports of a technical error in EVMs at some places."
Those EVMs were being replaced as the reports came in, he added.
On the Samajwadi Party's allegation that poor voters were not allowed to exercise their franchise in Dundukheda village in the Kairana assembly constituency, Tiwari said the district magistrate concerned was asked to look into the matter.
UP polls first phase gets over amid EVM glitches
Select government with caution as you do while fixing marriage: Nadda tells UP voters
Taking a swipe at political rivals, he said, "Tell me whether the National Conference and the PDP are parties of families or not? In Haryana, isn't the Lok Dal a party of a family? In Uttar Pradesh, isn't the Samajwadi Party of one family?" "Isn't the RJD in Bihar a party of a family? In West Bengal, the party of Mamata (Banerjee) belongs to a family, is it not," he further asked. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
'Double engine' government brought double corruption in UP: Akhilesh hits out at BJP
"The double engine government in Uttar Pradesh has brought double corruption. Therefore, vote to remove corruption from the state so that baba ji (Adityanath) returns to his home after the results (of elections) are declared," Yadav said while addressing a joint rally with alliance partner Jayant Chaudhary of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). (READ FULL STORY HERE)
UP polls: Unnao rape survivor's mother confident of victory as Congress candidate
Asha Singh, the mother of the rape survivor, who has won her legal battle against former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, said she is contesting the polls to ensure justice for the victims of such a heinous crime. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
Kashmir's beauty, Bengal's culture, Kerala's education will do wonders for UP: Tharoor
His attack came after Adityanath asked people to return the BJP to power or face the possibility of the state turning into a "Kashmir, Kerala or Bengal". (READ FULL STORY HERE)
VIDEO | Yogi faces heat for 'don't let UP turn into Kerala, Kashmir or Bengal' remark
Should have created jobs instead of talking about 'cooling down' others: Priyanka slams Adityanath, Modi
Addressing an election campaign in Rampur, the Congress general secretary and party's UP affairs in-charge also accused the BJP-led Centre of destroying trade and businesses with ill-conceived policies. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
Akhilesh urges EC to take action wherever there are allegations on EVM malfunctioning
- Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday urged the Election Commission to take immediate action wherever there are allegations of EVM malfunctioning or slow polling in Uttar Pradesh.
- The first phase of polling, which started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, is being held in 58 assembly seats spread across 11 districts in the western part of the state.
- "There is an appeal and expectation from the Election Commission that wherever there are allegations of EVM malfunctioning or deliberately slowing down of polling, it should immediately take appropriate action at those polling stations.
- "Smooth and fair voting is the biggest responsibility of the Election Commission," Akhilesh said in a tweet in Hindi.
- In a separate tweet, Akhilesh said, "New Slogan of New UP: Let development be an ideology!
'UP will enjoy best living standards, will have a harmonius society': Vijayan's jibe at Adityanath
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan on Thursday launched a scathing attack against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his alleged disparaging comments against Kerala ahead of Assembly polls in the north Indian state. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
Over 48 per cent voting till 3 pm; EVM glitches reported from some booths
- The first phase of polling, which started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, is being held in 58 assembly seats spread across 11 districts in the western part of the state.
- "An average 48. 24 per cent polling was witnessed in UP till 3 pm," an Election Commission official said. Additional Chief Election Officer (ACEO) B D Ram Tiwari said polling is going on peacefully.
- "There were reports of a technical error in EVMs at some places. Those EVMs are being replaced," he said.
- On Samajwadi Party's allegation that poor voters were not allowed to exercise their franchise in Dundukheda village in the Kairana assembly constituency, Tiwari said the District Magistrate concerned has been asked to look into the matter.
- Till 3 pm, Agra recorded 47. 53 per cent polling, Aligarh 45. 89 per cent, Baghpat 50. 21 per cent, Bulandshahr 50. 81 per cent, Gautam Buddh Nagar 48. 29 per cent, Ghaziabad 44. 88 per cent, Hapur 51. 67 per cent, Mathura 49. 17 per cent, Meerut 47. 86 cent Muzaffarnagar 52. 23 per cent and Shamli 53. 13 per cent, an EC report said.
New trend in 2022? Transgender campaigners woo voters for BJP, SP in UP polls
Sonam Kinnar, who was on November 17 appointed vice-chairperson of the newly formed UP Transgender Welfare Board with the status of minister of state, and Payal Kinnar, who was made state president of SP Kinnar Mahasabha, have been travelling in different districts to garner support for their parties. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
Don't let UP turn into Kerala, Kashmir or Bengal, Adityanath tells UP voters
Adityanath made the remark in a six-minute video message on Twitter, on the eve of Thursday's polling for the first phase of the assembly elections in UP. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
WATCH | Groom votes before tying nuptial knot
A bridegroom voted before tying nuptial knot in Baghpat.#UPElections2022 #ElectionsWithTNIE pic.twitter.com/BvPwaqxfgb— The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) February 10, 2022
Union minister's son Ashish Mishra granted bail in Lakhimpur incident
The Allahabad High Court on Thursday granted bail to Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni, in the Lakhimpur incident in which eight people including four farmers were killed. The Lucknow bench of the court had reserved its order on January 18 on Ashish Mishra's plea after concluding the hearing through video-conferencing. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
WATCH | Priyanka Gandhi's unique outreach effort among UP voters
#WATCH | Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra explains her party's manifesto for UP Assembly elections to a motor mechanic in Rampur pic.twitter.com/Yww7yi1q8p— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 10, 2022
Seems youth, farmers in full rage at UP: Jayant's jibe at BJP on EVM glitches
"There are complaints about EVM malfunctioning. It seems the youth and farmers are pressing the button in full rage!! Request you not so hard, press the button in favour of the alliance with love!!," Chaudhary tweeted in a lighter vein in Hindi. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
RLD chief's wife casts her vote
UP poll results will be different this time: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait
Referring to the communal riots that broke out in Muzaffarnagar district in 2013, the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) said, "the result of 2013 was a trial, the stadiums of that trial have been demolished here. The stadiums where these matches were played remain demolished now." (READ FULL STORY HERE)
All you need to know about UP elections phase one
Casting vote is equally important like getting married. Isn't it?
Utensil seller out to challenge Deputy CM Keshav Maurya in UP election
Chhedu Chamar has filed his nomination as an independent candidate from the Sirathu assembly segment in Kaushambi district for the Uttar Pradesh elections. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
Over 35 per cent polling till now
35.03% voter turnout recorded till 1pm in the first phase of #UttarPradeshElections2022 pic.twitter.com/vrkvVC05LM— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 10, 2022
UP polls: Over 20 per cent voting till 11 am; EVM snag reported at few places
On Samajwadi Party's allegation that poor voters were not allowed to exercise their franchise in Dundukheda village in the Kairana assembly constituency, Tiwari said the District Magistrate concerned has been asked to look into the matter. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
BJP government in UP needed to keep state riot-free: Modi
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that a BJP government was necessary in Uttar Pradesh to keep the state riot-free, keep women free from fear and send criminals to jail.
- Addressing his first physical rally in Saharanpur, he said the BJP government in the state was required so that the poor continue to get free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh in good hospitals.
- The BJP government is also needed so that money given under the PM Kisan Yojana keeps going into bank accounts of small farmers, he said.
- Modi also took a jibe at rivals and asked should Yogi ji send criminals and mafias to "mahal" (palace) instead of sending them to jails.
20.03 per cent voters turned out till 11 am
AAP candidate from Charthawal constituency joins Samajwadi Party on UP poll eve
Announcing his support for the SP candidate Pankaj Malik in Charthawal town in the Muzaffarnagar district, Roshan said he has resigned from the AAP. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
Participation of women in government jobs in UP will be increased: Anurag Thakur
The BJP leader, who is campaigning for the UP assembly polls, hailed the Yogi Adityanath government for its work to ensure women's safety, respect and self-reliance in the last five years and said that the party has resolved to continue in the same spirit in future. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
Loan waiver, job creations: Promises galore as parties release manifestoes ahead of UP polls
After the release of manifestoes by the BJP and the Samajwadi Party (SP) the previous day, the Congress came up with its poll promises on Wednesday. (READ FULL STORY HERE)
Vote for farmers, not NOTA: Tikait brothers' pre-poll appeal ahead of UP elections
Elections will be held in 58 assembly seats across 11 districts of western Uttar Pradesh, where the BKU, an influential farmers' union of north India, holds a considerable sway among the farming community. (READ FULL STORY HERE)