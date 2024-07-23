LIVE

LIVE | Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman set to present Modi 3.0 govt's first budget at 11am

The budget may focus on changes to the income tax structure and improving the ease of doing business, among others. Job creation and addressing the rural economy also remain top priorities.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS Pankaj Chaudhary and other members of the finance ministry pose with the tablet containing the Union Budget on Tuesday.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS Pankaj Chaudhary and other members of the finance ministry pose with the tablet containing the Union Budget on Tuesday.Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS
Online Desk
Summary

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2024 in Parliament today, marking her seventh consecutive budget and surpassing the late Morarji Desai's record of six.

The budget is expected to focus on changes to the income tax structure and improving the ease of doing business in India.

At 11 am, the much-awaited full budget for 2024–25, the first under the Modi 3.0 government, will be presented on the floor of Parliament.

Attention will be on the major announcements by the finance minister and the government's guidance on the overall economy.

Earlier, the interim budget, tabled on February 1, addressed the financial needs of the intervening period until a new government was formed after the Lok Sabha elections, after which the full budget is now being presented.

Meanwhile, the government released its Economic Survey on Monday, prepared by Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran, which provides an overview of the country's economic performance, prospects, and policy recommendations, including future outlook.

As per the Economic Survey, India is poised to remain the fastest-growing major economy in 2024–25, with an expected growth rate of 6.5–7%.

After the budget is presented, it undergoes detailed debate and discussion in both houses of Parliament. Members scrutinise its provisions, raise concerns, and propose amendments.

Following its approval by Parliament, the Union Budget sets in motion a series of post-budget activities aimed at implementing its provisions and achieving the outlined objectives.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at the Ministry of Finance. She will present the Union Budget at 11am.

Experts say Economic Survey highlights need for private investments to boost talent, productivity

Rumki Majumdar, Economist at Deloitte India, said the survey has highlighted measures to boost talent and productivity through private sector investment in skills (in addition to what the government is initiating). She cited MSMEs, agriculture, education and employment, and upskilling as key pillars for uplifting the masses through jobs, income and skills.

Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist and Head of Research & Outreach, ICRA, said the survey stresses that in the medium term, growth needs to be supported by the private corporate sector as well as the state governments.

CLICK HERE TO READ WHAT OTHER EXPERTS SAY

Will the Budget's focus on farmer issues and boosting agriculture attract private sector investment?

Once again, the question raised is whether Digital India can satisfactorily address issues which have brought lakhs of farmers, especially in north India, on the warpath since December 2020.

Even with higher allocations, more subsidies and free distribution of food grains, the new Budget needs to provide a healing touch for the farming communities.

Worrisome for the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is not just the increased reliance on imports of pulses but inflationary pressures across domestic markets which the Budget has to address, year after year.

READ FULL ANALYSIS HERE

Major reforms expected by key sectors in Budget 2024, will it deliver?

With the first Union Budget after the Lok Sabha elections all set to be unveiled, there are great expectations regarding major policy and tax reforms. The reforms are expected in the following areas: manufacturing, renewable energy sector, electronics industry, pharma sector, tax benefits for individual taxpayers and measures for ease of doing business.

Though India is steering towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy, it is an uphill journey and the government’s support would be needed at each step.

READ FULL ANALYSIS HERE

Economic Survey fails to find solutions to jobs and India's other complex problems

Economic Surveys are expected to assess the current State of the Economy and outline the path that we can potentially take for progress and prosperity and being an economic powerhouse.

The current survey (2023-24) that was released on July 22, like last year's survey, does inform us that we are in good shape, but it does not seem to reflect the confidence that the economic leadership was demonstrating last year about our economic future.

Global economic and geopolitical conditions, combined with AI, will hold back India’s progress.

Labour and capital productivity are the most important drivers of Growth, but the survey does not discuss them.

READ FULL ANALYSIS HERE

An Economic Survey with a strong hint of the growth plan Modi 3.0 could pursue

The 2024 Economic Survey packs the power of three.

Not only does it have the usual suspects of hindsight, insight and foresight with regards to the state of the economy, it also talks again and again about the tripartite pact between the private sector, states and the Centre.

In fact, it firmly believes that such an alliance is the only magical passageway capable of granting our greatest wishes of growth, jobs and high incomes.

READ FULL REPORT HERE

Budget 2024 may bring tax cuts. Our experts believe it could pay off this time

The tax-cut expectations are back in the spotlight.

With the BJP failing to form the government alone, coalition partners will pressure the finance minister to be generous, particularly towards personal income taxpayers, who often seek lower taxes.

While we await the actual announcements, it's speculated that the government is considering a pretty wide range of things to do. 

READ FULL REPORT HERE

What can set NDA 3.0's first budget apart?

All union budgets focus on only four broad areas—farmers, youth, women and taxpayers.

But few manage to crack the mysterious alchemy of rightly balancing spending and taxation. And regardless of the efforts, budgets are often questioned over a lack of zinger.

But what will set the FY25 budget apart?

Needy sectors like agriculture, infrastructure, and MSMEs got budgetary policy interventions, although it can be debated whether the measures were adequate enough.

Private forecasts are flashing red. While CMIE data pegs the FY24 unemployment rate at about 8%—higher than last year—a Citigroup report stressed that even with a 7% GDP growth rate, India may add just about 8-9 million jobs a year as against the needed 11-12 million. 

Another area that needs urgent attention is the rural economy, where the twin-evils of unemployment and inflation seem to have caused untold voter resentment.

READ FULL REPORT HERE

TNIE Shadow Budget: Daring to upset markets and letting rupee fall to keep India on growth path

The second edition of TNIE's Shadow Budget takes a long-term perspective on both resource allocation and resource mobilisation, but with achingly specific details on how to rebuild growth. The state of the Indian economy isn't sound, with pockets of stress seen everywhere.

The shadow budget seeks to lower tax rates for low- and middle-income households and rationalisation of capital gains taxation is expected.

But how does India's budget look like, when it's free from the pulls and pushes of trade, industry and investor lobbies?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS Pankaj Chaudhary and other members of the finance ministry pose with the tablet containing the Union Budget on Tuesday.
TNIE Shadow Budget: Daring to upset markets and letting rupee fall to keep India on growth path
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS Pankaj Chaudhary and other members of the finance ministry pose with the tablet containing the Union Budget on Tuesday.
Shadow Budget: Here are the income and expenditure estimates that today's India deserves

Takeaways from Economic Survey

  • GDP Growth Forecast: The Economic Survey projects a conservative GDP growth rate of 6.5–7% for the current fiscal year, lower than the previous year's 8.2% and the RBI's 7.2% estimate.

  • Job Creation: Emphasises the need to generate an average of nearly 7.85 million jobs annually in the non-farm sector until 2030, highlighting private sector job creation

  • Inflation Targeting: The report suggests targeting inflation excluding food prices, which are more influenced by supply factors, and supports the current monetary policy framework.

  • Structural Reforms: Calls for boosting private investment, strengthening small businesses and agriculture, climate change adaptation, easing red tape, and tackling income inequality as focus areas.

  • Stock Market Caution: It warns of potential speculation in soaring stock markets due to increased retail investor participation and overconfidence.

  • Artificial Intelligence and Mental Health: Flags the impact of AI on jobs and rising mental health issues as key concerns that need attention for maintaining productivity.

  • Chinese Investment: The survey backs increased Chinese direct investments to boost exports, despite strained ties, while advocating for reduced imports from China.

Indian economy
Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Budget 2024
budget 2024
NDA 3.0 Budget

Key Events

Will the Budget's focus on farmer issues and boosting agriculture attract private sector investment?

Economic Survey fails to find solutions to jobs and India's other complex problems

Budget 2024 may bring tax cuts. Our experts believe it could pay off this time

TNIE Shadow Budget: Daring to upset markets and letting rupee fall to keep India on growth path

Read More

Related Stories

No stories found.