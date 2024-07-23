LIVE | Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman set to present Modi 3.0 govt's first budget at 11am

GDP Growth Forecast: The Economic Survey projects a conservative GDP growth rate of 6.5–7% for the current fiscal year, lower than the previous year's 8.2% and the RBI's 7.2% estimate.
Job Creation: Emphasises the need to generate an average of nearly 7.85 million jobs annually in the non-farm sector until 2030, highlighting private sector job creation
Inflation Targeting: The report suggests targeting inflation excluding food prices, which are more influenced by supply factors, and supports the current monetary policy framework.
Structural Reforms: Calls for boosting private investment, strengthening small businesses and agriculture, climate change adaptation, easing red tape, and tackling income inequality as focus areas.
Stock Market Caution: It warns of potential speculation in soaring stock markets due to increased retail investor participation and overconfidence.
Artificial Intelligence and Mental Health: Flags the impact of AI on jobs and rising mental health issues as key concerns that need attention for maintaining productivity.
Chinese Investment: The survey backs increased Chinese direct investments to boost exports, despite strained ties, while advocating for reduced imports from China.