LIVE | Maharashtra poll results: Mahayuti or MVA? Counting begins to decide next state government

Rebels are in the fray in over 150 constituencies, with candidates from the Mahayuti and MVA contesting against their party's official nominees.
There is a huge buzz around who the independents will harm the most—the Mahayuti or the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Besides the Congress and BJP, it has also hit both the Senas and both the NCPs.
There is not the slightest doubt among anyone that rebels have spiced up the polls whose results are due on November 23.
A viral audio clip of Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has also underlined how much of a headache have been to political parties.