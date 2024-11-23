LIVE | Maharashtra poll results: Mahayuti or MVA? Counting begins to decide next state government

Counting of votes for the Maharashtra Assembly elections began at 8 am today, with the spotlight on the contest between the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti coalition and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which is aiming for a comeback.

The voter turnout in the November 20 elections was 66.05%, up from 61.1% in 2019, according to election officials.

Exit polls predict a strong performance for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra, with several surveys giving it a clear edge over the Congress-led MVA coalition.

The majority mark in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly is 145.

Separately, votes will be counted for the Jharkhand Assembly elections and bypolls in 48 seats across 14 states.

Additionally, counting will take place for bypolls to the Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra's Nanded and Kerala's Wayanad, where Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made her electoral debut.

Click the hyperlinks to follow updates and results for the Jharkhand assembly elections and the bypolls.