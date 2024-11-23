LIVE

LIVE | Maharashtra poll results: Mahayuti or MVA? Counting begins to decide next state government

Image used for representational purposes only.
Counting of votes for the Maharashtra Assembly elections began at 8 am today, with the spotlight on the contest between the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti coalition and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which is aiming for a comeback.

The voter turnout in the November 20 elections was 66.05%, up from 61.1% in 2019, according to election officials.

Exit polls predict a strong performance for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra, with several surveys giving it a clear edge over the Congress-led MVA coalition.

The majority mark in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly is 145.

Separately, votes will be counted for the Jharkhand Assembly elections and bypolls in 48 seats across 14 states.

Additionally, counting will take place for bypolls to the Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra's Nanded and Kerala's Wayanad, where Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made her electoral debut.

Click the hyperlinks to follow updates and results for the Jharkhand assembly elections and the bypolls.

Very confident; atmosphere is in favour of INDIA bloc: Ashok Gelhot

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said that they are very confident of winning the Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections as the INDIA bloc fought the poll together, and the atmosphere is in their favour.

Speaking to ANI, Gehlot refuted exit polls that have predicted a win for the BJP-led NDA in both the poll-bound states.

"If the exit polls are speaking against us, they were in our favour in Haryana. When the results start coming, we will know the situation. We are fully confident that the people have given their blessings to the India block. INDIA Bloc fought the elections together and the atmosphere is in our favour," he said.

Who’s got Maha edge? High rural vote count key

Voter turnout in the Maharashtra Assembly elections rose by nearly 4% compared to 2019, fueling claims of an edge among political rivals.

Rural areas dominated, with Karvir in Kolhapur leading at 84.79%, and Gadchiroli at 73.68%. Urban turnout lagged, with Mumbai at 52.07%.

Observers suggest this rural-urban gap could make rural votes crucial in tightly contested seats.

Mahayuti, MVA gear up for post-result maneuvers

Hours before counting, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar held a virtual meeting, instructing candidates to stay at counting tables until all votes are counted and head to Mumbai with MLA certificates.

Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala issued similar directives, arranging charter flights to bring MLAs to Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the ruling Mahayuti coalition side, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde is closely monitoring Independents, exploring contingencies amid speculation over BJP's plans.

The BJP has formed a six-member team to woo likely Independent winners. "We were told that once a rebel who was affiliated to the BJP wins, then immediate talks should be initiated regarding his or her demands," a senior BJP leader told TNIE's Sudhir Suryawanshi.

Rebel candidates to play spoilsport in Maharashtra?

Rebels are in the fray in over 150 constituencies, with candidates from the Mahayuti and MVA contesting against their party's official nominees.

There is a huge buzz around who the independents will harm the most—the Mahayuti or the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Besides the Congress and BJP, it has also hit both the Senas and both the NCPs.

There is not the slightest doubt among anyone that rebels have spiced up the polls whose results are due on November 23.

A viral audio clip of Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has also underlined how much of a headache have been to political parties.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections
2024 Maharashtra Elections

Mahayuti, MVA gear up for post-result maneuvers

