Here is what states have decided on COVID-19 lockdown extension

The rising number of coronavirus cases in the country has prompted many states to extend the lockdown in either the whole state or a few cities.

Published: 29th June 2020 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

Health workers wearing protective gear arrive for a free medical check-up to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Appa Pada slum area in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Even as 'Unlock' announced by PM Modi nears the June 30 end of Phase 1, the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country has prompted many states to extend the lockdown in either the whole state or a few cities. Here is what different states have decided on.

  • In Maharashtra, the lockdown will be extended beyond June 30 but more relaxations will be offered gradually. The Dahi Handi will not be cancelled but the celebration will happen in a different way. 
  • Rajasthan government has allowed religious places in rural areas, where a limited number of devotees visit, to reopen from July 1. (READ MORE)
  • Manipur government has decided to extend the ongoing lockdown for another 15 days from July 1 to 15 in the state, which has so far reported a total of 1,092 cases. Inter-district bus service will be operational during the period.
  • Decision on extending the lockdown in Tamil Nadu would be taken on Monday after holding discussions with experts from the medical field.
  • Telangana will decide on imposing lockdown in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits for 15 days after discussing the proposal in the state cabinet meeting to be called in few days.
  • Weekly lockdowns only on Sunday, normal activities to resume in Dehradun from June 29.
  • In Punjab, CM Amarinder Singh has said that the decision on further extension of the coronavirus lockdown beyond June 30 would depend on the situation.
  • Coronavirus lockdown restrictions in Puducherry will continue till July 2 in view of rising cases.
  • Karnataka government has decided to impose total lockdown on Sundays starting July 5 in view of the spike in case. It has also decided that there will be night curfew from 8 pm to 5 am, which will come into effect from Monday, according to an official statement.
  • Jharkhand has extended the lockdown till July 31. Educational institutes will remain closed.
  • Assam government enforces 12 hours night curfew, 14-day ‘total lockdown’ in Guwahati from June 28.
  • West Bengal has announced that the lockdown will be extended till July 31. The night curfew, which currently is between 9 pm and 5 am, will be relaxed by an hour. CM Mamata Banerjee has urged Centre to stop repatriation flights and domestic flights to Kolkata till July 31.
