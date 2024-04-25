Nation

LS polls 2024: Stage set for round two; voting across 13 states and UTs on April 26

The general elections, held in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1, to elect the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The results will be announced on June 4.
Polling officials during a training programme on the functioning of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (WPAT), ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Gurugram.Photo | PTI
The second phase of the 18th Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will take place tomorrow, on April 26 (Friday). Voters in 88 Lok Sabha constituencies across 13 states and Union Territories will participate in this significant event, which stands as the largest festival of democracy in the world. This phase includes all 20 seats in Kerala, 14 in Karnataka, 13 in Rajasthan, 8 each in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, 6 in Madhya Pradesh, 5 each in Bihar and Assam, 3 each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, and 1 each in Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir, and Manipur.

The first phase of the Lok Sabha polls had covered 102 seats spread across 21 states, with the Election Commission recording a voter turnout of around 62%.

