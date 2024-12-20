Winter session of Parliament concludes with BJP-INDIA bloc face-off
On the final day of the Winter Session of Parliament, opposition MPs staged a protest at Vijay Chowk on Friday demanding Home Minister Amit Shah's apology and resignation for allegedly "insulting" BR Ambedkar. They also carried out a protest march from Vijay Chowk to Parliament.
The protest comes a day after separate marches by the opposition and ruling party MPs over the alleged insult to Ambedkar led to jostling in Parliament premises, leaving BJP MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput injured. Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that BJP MPs pushed him to the ground, causing a knee injury.
After the scuffle in Parliament on Thursday, BJP MP Phangnon Konyak claimed she felt "uncomfortable" after Rahul Gandhi allegedly shouted at her during a protest at Parliament. Konyak, speaking in the Rajya Sabha, said Gandhi came too close to her, which she found "unbecoming" of the Leader of Opposition. She also requested protection from Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.
The protests was triggered by Amit Shah's remarks on Dr B R Ambedkar. While addressing the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, the Home Minister had said, "Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai - Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar.' If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven)."
The statement has sporadic protests across the country.
Meanwhile, following claims of injuries, police complaints were file by both BJP and Congress on Thursday, Union Minister Anurag Thakur and a delegation of BJP MPs filed a complaint with the Delhi Police against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of assault and incitement. Thakur cited charges under Sections 109, 115, and 117 of the IPC.
Separately, Congress filed a complaint alleging misbehaviour with party president Mallikarjun Kharge by BJP leaders. Congress also demanded an investigation in a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
The Delhi Police later on Thursday registered an FIR against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and other Congress MPs.
A senior police officer confirmed that the FIR includes charges under sections 117 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 125 (endangering safety), 131 (use of criminal force), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Parliament Street Police Station.
Both houses of Parliament were subsequently adjourned Sine Die amidst continuing protests.
Before the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die, the House sent the two bills on 'One Nation, One Election' to a Joint Parliamentary Committee comprising 27 Lok Sabha MPs and 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.
It may be noted that both Houses had witnessed uproar over the 'One Nation, One Election' legislation, proposing concurrent Lok Sabha and state assembly elections. Earlier, the House saw uproar over the alleged Adani group bribery accusations raised by the Opposition. The BJP targetted the Congress party with claims of "Soros-Gandhi nexus."
The Winter Session started on November 15.