Winter session of Parliament concludes with BJP-INDIA bloc face-off

On the final day of the Winter Session of Parliament, opposition MPs staged a protest at Vijay Chowk on Friday demanding Home Minister Amit Shah's apology and resignation for allegedly "insulting" BR Ambedkar. They also carried out a protest march from Vijay Chowk to Parliament.

The protest comes a day after separate marches by the opposition and ruling party MPs over the alleged insult to Ambedkar led to jostling in Parliament premises, leaving BJP MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput injured. Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that BJP MPs pushed him to the ground, causing a knee injury.

After the scuffle in Parliament on Thursday, BJP MP Phangnon Konyak claimed she felt "uncomfortable" after Rahul Gandhi allegedly shouted at her during a protest at Parliament. Konyak, speaking in the Rajya Sabha, said Gandhi came too close to her, which she found "unbecoming" of the Leader of Opposition. She also requested protection from Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.