Despite Bihar CM's recent volte-face, RJD Chief Lalu says 'doors are always open for Nitish'

Weeks after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's departure from the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) to realign with the NDA, RJD president Lalu Prasad made a statement on Friday, expressing that his "doors are always open" for his longstanding rival.

Prasad, who has maintained a stoic silence ever since his party suffered a loss of power as a result of the JD(U) president's volte face, was responding to queries from journalists.

A day earlier, the duo was seen exchanging pleasantries in a brief encounter at the state assembly. Despite their brief interaction, the footage of their meeting became widely discussed on social media. This was the first meeting between the two leaders since their recent separation.

When Prasad was asked whether the bonhomie indicated that he was still open to rapprochement with Kumar, who has ditched him for the second time, causing his son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav to lose the deputy CM's post on both occasions, the RJD supremo replied, "Jab aaenge tab dekha jaaega (Let him come back. Then we will see)."