'Infighting, overconfidence and complacency': What led to BJP’s defeat in Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW: An initial fact-finding effort by the BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit has identified several key issues behind the party's poor performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Among the prominent reasons cited are an element of overconfidence, a lack of coordination among different party wings, including candidates and sitting MLAs, and complacency within the BJP cadre.

The state leadership of the ruling party had set up 40 ‘two-member’ teams, which are visiting two Lok Sabha constituencies each to ascertain the reasons for the BJP's dismal performance.

Notably, the BJP and its allies performed much below expectations, winning just 36 of 80 LS seats in UP, while the main opposition Samajwadi Party took a formidable jump of 32 seats, increasing its tally from five in 2019 to 37 in 2024.

At the same time, Congress, the other partner of the INDIA bloc, improved its tally from one in 2019 to six in 2024, reclaiming its bastion of Amethi and retaining Rae Bareli.

However, during the fact-finding exercise, the feedback collected so far by the BJP teams has come as an eye-opener for the leadership.