All-party meet: Opposition demands debate on Manipur, Adani in winter session of Parliament

NEW DELHI: The stage appears set for a stormy Winter Session of Parliament, beginning on Monday, with the opposition, led by Congress, demanding discussions on several key issues, including the bribery case against the Adani Group in the US, the ongoing violence in Manipur, pollution in North India, and train accidents.
The government, however, has said that the business advisory committees of both Houses will decide on the matters to be deliberated upon and urged all parties to ensure the smooth functioning of Parliament.
Ahead of the session, the government convened its customary all-party meeting, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh leading the ruling party leaders to meet with floor leaders of various political parties.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the government had appealed to all parties to ensure the smooth running of Parliament.
Responding to questions on the opposition's demand to take up the Adani issue, Rijiju stated that the respective Business Advisory Committees of both Houses, with consent from the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman, would decide on the agenda for the session.
During the meeting, Congress members raised the issue of bribery charges against the Adani Group as well as the ongoing situation in Manipur.
Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said that his party wanted discussions on both the Adani case and the ethnic violence in Manipur. He pointed out that while the Chief Minister of Jharkhand had been arrested over similar allegations, the government continued to express confidence in the Chief Minister of Manipur despite the persistent ethnic violence in the state.
The opposition also sought discussions on rising pollution levels in North India and the issue of train accidents.
Congress leader Pramod Tiwari emphasised that the party wanted the Adani issue to be addressed as the first item of business when Parliament convenes on Monday.
He described the allegations involving over Rs 2,300 crore paid by the Adani Group to politicians and bureaucrats to secure favourable deals for its solar energy projects as a grave issue with significant implications for the country’s economic and security interests.
Billionaire Gautam Adani has been charged by US prosecutors for allegedly participating in a scheme to pay USD 265 million (approximately Rs 2,200 crore) in bribes to Indian officials in exchange for favourable terms for solar power contracts. The Adani Group has denied the charges.
The meeting was attended by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, BJP President JP Nadda, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Gaurav Gogoi, along with T. Siva, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, and Anupriya Patel.
The Winter Session of Parliament, set to run until December 20, will consider 16 bills, including the Waqf Amendment Bill.
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill is scheduled for consideration and passage after the joint committee of both Houses submits its report to the Lok Sabha, as the committee is mandated to do by the end of the first week of the session.
Opposition members on the panel are demanding an extension of the timeline for submitting the report, alleging that the committee chair, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, is rushing the proceedings. They have sought the intervention of Speaker Om Birla.
Rijiju stated that while there is a provision to extend the tenure of the joint committee, no discussions have taken place so far. He reiterated that the Business Advisory Committee of the Lok Sabha is the appropriate forum to discuss the issue of extending the committee's timeline.