All-party meet: Opposition demands debate on Manipur, Adani in winter session of Parliament

NEW DELHI: The stage appears set for a stormy Winter Session of Parliament, beginning on Monday, with the opposition, led by Congress, demanding discussions on several key issues, including the bribery case against the Adani Group in the US, the ongoing violence in Manipur, pollution in North India, and train accidents.

The government, however, has said that the business advisory committees of both Houses will decide on the matters to be deliberated upon and urged all parties to ensure the smooth functioning of Parliament.

Ahead of the session, the government convened its customary all-party meeting, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh leading the ruling party leaders to meet with floor leaders of various political parties.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the government had appealed to all parties to ensure the smooth running of Parliament.