Many feared dead after terrorists open fire at tourists in J&K's Pahalgam; Amit Shah to leave for Srinagar

Multiple casualties are feared, with confirmed reports suggesting at least one tourist killed and 20 others injured after terrorists opened fire at Pahalgam in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. According to sources, some of them have sustained critical injuries, and the death toll is expected to go up.

The deceased have been identified as Manjunath, a real estate businessman from Shivamogga, according to Kannadaprabha.

The incident happened in Pahalgam's Baisaran valley at around 2.30 pm. The Baisaran valley is a famous tourist spot, popularly known as 'mini Switzerland' because of its long lush green meadows.

A purported video of the attack site emerged showing several people bleeding and lying motionless on the ground while women tourists were wailing and frantically looking for their near and dear ones.

No independent official verification was available.

"My husband was shot in the head while seven others were also injured in the attack," a woman survivor was quoted by PTI as saying.

The woman did not identify herself but pleaded for help in evacuating the injured to the hospital. Security forces and medical teams rushed to the spot immediately after the incident.

Hours after the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currenty in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, reportedly spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and asked him to visit the site.

PM Modi also condemned the attack and stressed that the BJP-led Centre's "resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable."

"I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected. Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared!" he wrote in a post on X.

"Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger," he added.