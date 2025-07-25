Rajnath to initiate 16-hour debate on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha on July 28

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said the Lok Sabha will hold a special discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor on July 28, amid continued disruptions from the Opposition during the Monsoon Session.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to initiate the discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha on Monday, with the Rajya Sabha expected to take up the debate on Tuesday.

Addressing media persons in the national capital, Rijiju stated that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla convened a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) earlier in the day, during which it was reiterated that the government is prepared for a full debate on the sensitive issues.

"Today, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), and it was reiterated that we are ready for a discussion on Operation Sindoor. It has been decided today that there will be a special discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor on Monday (28th July)," Rijiju said.

Rijiju said Operation Sindoor would be debated first, followed by other matters, with 16-hour discussions scheduled in both Houses – on July 28 in the Lok Sabha and July 29 in the Rajya Sabha.