Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Three unanswered questions

BHOPAL/GUWAHATI: As the special investigation team (SIT) of Meghalaya police probing the May 23 honeymoon killing of Indore tourist Raja Raghuvanshi started quizzing the five arrested accused, including Raja’s wife Sonam, there were a series of unanswered points that seemed to hold the key to investigations.

A local court in Meghalaya capital Shillong on Wednesday sent Sonam Raghuvanshi and four others, including prime accused Raj Kushwah, to eight-day police remand. Though there were reports of Sonam confessing to the crime, the Meghalya Police urged the media to not jump to any conclusion. In a dramatic development, Sonam’s brother Govind visited the home of Raja on Wednesday and broke into tears after hugging his slain brother-in-law’s mother Uma Raghuvanshi.

One unanswered point seems to be Sonal’s trolley bag? “Why was she carrying a trolley bag while going with Raja to the monsoon tourism hotspot Sohra (Cherrapunjee) on a short visit? Have you seen any couple carrying a trolley bag on a short trip riding a scooter?” a source part of the ongoing probe told TNIE.

“Where are Sonam’s multiple cell-phones she was carrying during the trip? There were at least two iPhones, one of which seemed to have been destroyed after the alleged murder. All others are switched off. Their data hold the key,” the source added.