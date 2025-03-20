Nagpur violence: Police form 18 special teams to nab culprits

NAGPUR: Police have formed 18 special teams to track down and arrest those involved in the violence in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, officials said on Thursday.

As of now, 69 persons have been arrested in connection with the violence which took place here on Monday.

Curfew remained imposed in several areas of the city for the third day on Thursday.

The police have so far identified 200 accused and are actively working to identify another 1,000 suspects captured in CCTV footage of the riots, a senior official said.

On Monday, five First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered at the Ganeshpeth and Kotwali police stations wherein 200 accused have been named.

Efforts were on to identify the others involved in the violence with the help of the CCTV footage, the official said.

Nagpur Commissioner of Police Dr Ravinder Kumar Singal on Wednesday told reporters that the special teams formed include personnel from the Ganeshpeth, Kotwali and Tehsil police stations, along with the Crime Branch.