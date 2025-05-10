LIVE | India-Pakistan tensions: MEA breifing underway on cross-border escalation

A Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) briefing is underway on the ongoing India-Pakistan tensions amid cross-border firing. The breifing is carried out by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri along with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

This comes after India struck at least three airbases in Pakistan in the early hours of Saturday in retaliation for Pakistan’s drone and missile attacks. India launched the strikes in response to Pakistan targeting 26 locations across India on Saturday.

Intermittent firing is ongoing at several points along the Line of Control (LoC), according to PTI and ANI reports.

Pakistan military spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry, speaking at a press conference in Islamabad at around 4 am, said that the Nur Khan (Chaklala, Rawalpindi), Murid (Chakwal), and Rafiqui (Shorkot, Jhang district) airbases had been targeted.

Meanwhile, the BSF said on Saturday that it had “completely destroyed” a terrorist launchpad opposite Akhnoor in Jammu, in response to unprovoked firing along the International Border. The base was located at Looni in Pakistan’s Sialkot district, a BSF spokesperson said.

On Friday, the MEA said Islamabad had used 300–400 Turkish drones, flying under the cover of civilian aircraft, to hit 36 sites including religious centres, violating Indian airspace on the night of May 8–9.

Army spokesperson Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said, "Around 300 to 400 drones were used (by Pakistan) to attempt infiltration at 36 locations... Forensic investigation of the wreckage of the drones is being done. Initial reports suggest that they are Turkish Asisguard Songar drones."