LIVE | India-Pakistan tensions: MEA breifing underway on cross-border escalation

India struck at least three airbases in Pakistan in the early hours of Saturday in retaliation for Pakistan’s drone and missile attacks.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri at a Ministry of External Affairs press briefing on cross-border firing by Pakistan, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 10, 2025.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri at a Ministry of External Affairs press briefing on cross-border firing by Pakistan, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 10, 2025. (Photo | Screengrab, @MEAIndia via YouTube)
Online Desk
A Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) briefing is underway on the ongoing India-Pakistan tensions amid cross-border firing. The breifing is carried out by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri along with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

This comes after India struck at least three airbases in Pakistan in the early hours of Saturday in retaliation for Pakistan’s drone and missile attacks. India launched the strikes in response to Pakistan targeting 26 locations across India on Saturday.

Intermittent firing is ongoing at several points along the Line of Control (LoC), according to PTI and ANI reports.

Pakistan military spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry, speaking at a press conference in Islamabad at around 4 am, said that the Nur Khan (Chaklala, Rawalpindi), Murid (Chakwal), and Rafiqui (Shorkot, Jhang district) airbases had been targeted.

Meanwhile, the BSF said on Saturday that it had “completely destroyed” a terrorist launchpad opposite Akhnoor in Jammu, in response to unprovoked firing along the International Border. The base was located at Looni in Pakistan’s Sialkot district, a BSF spokesperson said.

On Friday, the MEA said Islamabad had used 300–400 Turkish drones, flying under the cover of civilian aircraft, to hit 36 sites including religious centres, violating Indian airspace on the night of May 8–9.

Army spokesperson Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said, "Around 300 to 400 drones were used (by Pakistan) to attempt infiltration at 36 locations... Forensic investigation of the wreckage of the drones is being done. Initial reports suggest that they are Turkish Asisguard Songar drones."

India responded to Pakistan’s provocation with measured action: Misri

"I have said that, on numerous earlier occasions, it is Pakistani action that have constituted provocation and escalation. In response, India has defended and reacted in a responsible and measured fashion," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said at the briefing.

"Earlier this morning, we saw a repeat of this escalatory and provocative pattern," he added.

Multiple blasts heard in Srinagar early Saturday morning

PTI reports that multiple blasts were heard in Srinagar city early Saturday morning, hours after the Indian military thwarted drone attacks by Pakistan at several places here late last night.

According to officials, the blasts were heard near vital installations, including the airport.

As soon as the blasts were heard, sirens went off in the city.

Terrorist launchpad in Pak opposite Jammu's Akhnoor destroyed: BSF

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday said it had "completely destroyed" a terrorist launchpad opposite Akhnoor in Jammu, in response to unprovoked firing from the other side along the International Border (IB).

The base was located at Looni in Pakistan’s Sialkot district, a BSF spokesperson said.

This came after Pakistan initiated "unprovoked" firing on BSF posts in the Jammu sector from 9 pm on Friday.

The BSF responded in a commensurate manner, causing widespread damage to the posts and assets of the Pakistan Rangers along the international boundary, the spokesperson said.

The terrorist launchpad at Looni in Sialkot district, opposite the Akhnoor area, was completely destroyed by the BSF.

"Our resolve to protect India’s sovereignty is unshaken," the spokesperson said.

Making efforts to de-escalate Indo-Pak tensions: Saudi

Saudi Arabia early Saturday said it was making efforts to de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan, end current military confrontations, and promote the resolution of all disputes through dialogue and diplomatic channels.

In a brief statement, the Foreign Ministry said that upon the directives of the Saudi leadership, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir visited India and Pakistan on May 8 and 9 as part of the Kingdom's "ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions, end current military confrontations, and promote the resolution of all disputes through dialogue and diplomatic channels".

The Saudi statement came as tensions soared significantly, with Pakistan claiming that its three airbases were targeted by Indian missiles and drones early Saturday.

Govt official among five killed in Pakistani shelling in J-K

A senior government official was among five persons killed while several others were injured in heavy Pakistani shelling in Rajouri, Poonch and Jammu districts early Saturday, officials said.

Raj Kumar Thapa, Additional District Development Commissioner, Rajouri, and his two staff members were seriously injured when an artillery shell hit his official residence in Rajouri town, the officials said.

They were rushed to the Government Medical College where Thapa succumbed to his injuries, they said.

