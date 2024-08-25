Congress in Karnataka broadens MUDA fight to protect CM’s image

The Mysuru Urban Development Authority’s (MUDA) site allotment case, which hangs like a Damocles’ sword over Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has triggered a full-blown confrontation between the State Government and the Raj Bhavan.
After Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot gave the sanction to prosecute the CM, Congress unleashed its full firepower against him. The party’s strategy seems to be to turn the MUDA case into a Centre vs. state, BJP Vs Congress, and Raj Bhavan Vs State Government issue to shield the CM and its government from a precarious position.
The ministers and Congress legislators hit the streets across the state to condemn the Governor’s move. Some even issued open threats of a Bangladesh-like situation unleashing, in which angry mobs forced the PM to flee that country. Many made objectionable remarks against the constitutional head of the state to express their anger. So much so, the Raj Bhavan and the police have had to tighten the Governor’s security. Gehlot is now using a bullet-proof car, which he rarely used earlier.
The party has also accused the Governor of unfairly returning 15 Bills passed in the state legislature and sent to Raj Bhavan for his assent. Congress legislators claimed that six bills were returned in August. They have warned of launching a legal battle. Congress is justified in questioning the Governor over returning the bills without valid reasons. That would undermine a democratically elected government and the due process of formulating laws.
However, in the MUDA case, it is unclear whether the strategy of attacking the Governor would help the party or the CM at this stage. The issue is now in the court. Everything depends on Siddaramaiah and the lawyers’ ability to convince the courts — more than resorting to protests. But, by repeatedly highlighting that the CM is being targeted because he belongs to a backward class and emphasising the guarantee schemes, Congress is simultaneously fighting a political battle as well as a legal one.
Although none of the allegations against Siddaramaiah have been proven and he has been vehemently denying any wrongdoing, his image has been sullied to some extent after the MUDA case took centre-stage in state politics. The party would be fighting to contain any further damage to the CM’s image.
Many states, including Maharashtra, are scheduled to go to the assembly polls this year, and safeguarding the Karnataka Model of government is crucial for the party. Congress’ victory in Karnataka in the 2023 polls gave a big boost to the party’s confidence ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Karnataka was projected as a model of Congress’ governance.
That apart, as Public Works Department (PWD) minister Satish Jarkioli mentioned, the high command needs to fully back Siddaramaiah as any threat to the government in Karnataka will have implications on Chief Ministers in other Congress-ruled states. The party seems to consider Karnataka as the first line of defence in the BJP vs Congress battle and as expected the high command is putting all its might behind Siddaramaiah to thwart any threat to its governments.
Karnataka government pursuing pending cases against former CM HD Kumaraswamy
Meanwhile, the government is also aggressively pursuing pending cases against Union Minister and former CM HD Kumaraswamy, and former ministers in the BJP government. In Kumaraswamy’s case, trying to tie down the BJP with their own ropes, the state cabinet has “advised” the Governor to decide on the pending cases. The Lokayukta police have again written to the Governor seeking permission to prosecute the former CM.
Kumaraswamy is accused of allotting over 500 acres of land to a mining company in violation of rules when he was the CM in 2007. Like Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy denies any wrongdoing in the case and terms it vindictive politics. War of words between the Union Minister and the ministers in the state government has almost become a daily affair. Unfortunately, that would have implications on the Centre-State relations and the people of the state being at the receiving end of unending politics.
On the positive side, the MUDA case is likely to throw more light on many grey areas in the system, especially the powers of the Governor. The tussle between the Governor and the elected governments is a matter of concern in many states. The evolving developments in Karnataka may bring in clarity on the powers of each of these constitutional bodies. For now, all eyes are on the High Court which is set to hear Siddaramaiah’s appeal against the Governor’s decision on August 29.