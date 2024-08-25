Congress in Karnataka broadens MUDA fight to protect CM’s image

Kumaraswamy is accused of allotting over 500 acres of land to a mining company in violation of rules when he was the CM in 2007. Like Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy denies any wrongdoing in the case and terms it vindictive politics. War of words between the Union Minister and the ministers in the state government has almost become a daily affair. Unfortunately, that would have implications on the Centre-State relations and the people of the state being at the receiving end of unending politics.

On the positive side, the MUDA case is likely to throw more light on many grey areas in the system, especially the powers of the Governor. The tussle between the Governor and the elected governments is a matter of concern in many states. The evolving developments in Karnataka may bring in clarity on the powers of each of these constitutional bodies. For now, all eyes are on the High Court which is set to hear Siddaramaiah’s appeal against the Governor’s decision on August 29.