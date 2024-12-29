A year of political upheavals in Karnataka

The government was also accused of not providing adequate funds to MLAs to take up development works in their constituencies. Some of them even called for a relook at the five guarantee schemes with a budget allocation of Rs 56,000 crore. However, the government ruled out any compromise on its flagship schemes.

Leadership issues and an agreement purportedly worked out by the Congress high command to share power between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar also often come for discussions in political circles. There is no clarity on it. The CM’s remark dismissing any such agreement has also not fully cleared the air.

For now, the Congress appears to be going strong in Karnataka under Siddaramaiah-Shivakumar’s leadership. It was reaffirmed by the party’s 3:0 emphatic win in the Assembly bypolls. However, the Congress fell short of its expectations in the Lok Sabha polls. It won just nine out of 28 seats.

On their part, after facing a humiliating defeat in the Assembly polls last year, BJP-JDS made a comeback of sorts in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls after forging a pre-poll alliance. Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy’s elevation as the Union minister helped the regional party stave off an existential crisis.

His son Nikhil’s defeat in the Assembly bypolls was a setback for the party’s first family and its efforts to launch him into electoral politics. But, it is not something that will have significant consequences for the regional party.

The JDS faced a major crisis during the Lok Sabha polls over a sex scandal allegedly involving then MP and JDS-BJP candidate Prajwal Revanna. Prajwal was accused of allegedly sexually assaulting several women and videos went viral towards the end of the first phase of the LS polls, when campaigning for the second phase was at its peak. Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda’s grandson, Prajwal lost the election in the party’s bastion, Hassan. He was arrested and sent to jail.