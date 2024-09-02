A wave of revelations and protests

KOCHI: August 19, 2024, marks a watershed moment in the fight against sexual harassment and discrimination in the Malayalam film industry. The release of the Hema Committee report, though delayed by four-and-a-half years and redacted, has unleashed a powerful chain reaction.

Contrary to expectations, the report’s truncated form has not muted its impact. Instead, it has emboldened women to break their silence, publicly identifying their perpetrators and fuelling a growing movement that is churning the film industry.

How it all started

The Malayalam film industry, producing nearly 200 movies annually, was navigating its existing fault lines amid the rise of OTT platforms when a shocking incident shook the industry on February 17, 2017. A young actress was kidnapped and sexually assaulted in broad daylight, leaving society traumatised.

The disturbing details of the crime sparked an initial public outcry and police investigation. Although the momentum eventually subsided, the women in the industry came together in solidarity, driven by fear and a sense of urgency. This led to the formation of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), officially registered on November 1, 2017.

In its first two years, the WCC focussed on addressing sexual harassment within the industry, presenting a memo to tackle gender disparity and poor employment conditions in Malayalam cinema. In response, Chief Minister Pinarai Vijayan established a three-member expert committee led by former Kerala High Court Judge K Hema, comprising veteran actor Sarada and ex-IAS officer K B Valsala Kumari. The Hema Committee conducted a comprehensive study of film industry issues from November 2017 and submitted its final report on December 31, 2019.