A wave of revelations and protests

KOCHI: August 19, 2024, marks a watershed moment in the fight against sexual harassment and discrimination in the Malayalam film industry. The release of the Hema Committee report, though delayed by four-and-a-half years and redacted, has unleashed a powerful chain reaction.
Contrary to expectations, the report’s truncated form has not muted its impact. Instead, it has emboldened women to break their silence, publicly identifying their perpetrators and fuelling a growing movement that is churning the film industry.
How it all started
The Malayalam film industry, producing nearly 200 movies annually, was navigating its existing fault lines amid the rise of OTT platforms when a shocking incident shook the industry on February 17, 2017. A young actress was kidnapped and sexually assaulted in broad daylight, leaving society traumatised.
The disturbing details of the crime sparked an initial public outcry and police investigation. Although the momentum eventually subsided, the women in the industry came together in solidarity, driven by fear and a sense of urgency. This led to the formation of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), officially registered on November 1, 2017.
In its first two years, the WCC focussed on addressing sexual harassment within the industry, presenting a memo to tackle gender disparity and poor employment conditions in Malayalam cinema. In response, Chief Minister Pinarai Vijayan established a three-member expert committee led by former Kerala High Court Judge K Hema, comprising veteran actor Sarada and ex-IAS officer K B Valsala Kumari. The Hema Committee conducted a comprehensive study of film industry issues from November 2017 and submitted its final report on December 31, 2019.
Report deep-freezed
The Hema Committee submitted its report on December 31, 2019, but the government chose not to release it, citing unknown reasons. Despite multiple Right to Information (RTI) filings, the government refused to disclose the report, leaving the industry and the public uninformed.
However, in July 2024, the State Information Commission (SIC) ordered the report’s release by July 25, with exclusions only for information restricted under the RTI Act. The SIC directed the public information officer to personally review the report, and identify, and sever exempt information.
State Information Commissioner A Abdul Hakeem criticised government officials for resisting the report’s release, stating that they should not withhold information based on personal opinions or advice. He observed that the officials’ stance aimed to obscure the report’s findings.
In the meantime, Sajimon Parayil, a small-time film producer, moved the High Court (HC) on July 19, challenging the SIC order directing the government to disclose the report with limited redaction before July 25. In response to the plea, the court stayed the release until July 31.
Actor Sasha Selvaraj, alias Renjini, who starred in several hit Malayalam movies in the late 1990s, also approached the HC division after a single bench had given the green light to release the report. Finally, the Kerala High Court on August 13 upheld the SIC order directing the state government to disclose a substantial portion of the report.
Survivors bare it all
The release of the Hema Committee report had an unexpected anticlimax. While some of the revelations of the committee, including the names of the perpetrators, remain secret, women began sharing publicly the harassment they faced, some of which occurred over 20 years ago.
The first casualty from the industry was noted director Ranjith Balakrishnan, who was accused of sexual misconduct by Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra in 2009. He subsequently resigned as chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy.
The second major allegation was made against veteran actor Siddique, who was forced to quit his post as general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) after actor Revathy Sampath accused him of sexual assault in 2019.
Following these allegations, several more came to light. Junior artist Minu Muneer accused prominent actor Jayasurya of sexual abuse. She also filed a complaint against seven people, including Mukesh, Jayasurya, Maniyanpilla Raju, and Edavela Babu. Another junior artist also appeared on television and accused actor-producer Baburaj of sexually assaulting her in 2019.
The case against Maniyanpilla Raju was registered for making unwanted sexual advances towards the survivor while she was staying at a hotel in Fort Kochi during a film shooting in 2009.
The allegation against Edavela Babu is that the complainant was called to his apartment in Kaloor twice to apply for membership in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) in 2009. During the first incident, Babu made unwanted sexual advances. In the second incident, she was allegedly raped by the actor.
Veteran actress Maala Parvathy has made another distressing revelation, alleging that she was sexually abused during the shooting of the 2010 Malayalam movie Apoorvaragam.
Renowned actress Radhika Sarathkumar has disclosed a shocking incident where hidden cameras were placed in the caravans of female actors on a Malayalam movie set to record them nude, and the footage was later shared among several men involved in the film.
Another actress, Lakshmy Ramakrishnan, has spoken out about the mistreatment of women in Malayalam cinema, stating that she was forced to retake a simple scene 19 times because she did not yield to the lead director’s interest.
Noted writer N S Madhavan commented, “The Hema Committee report is triggering a movement similar to #MeToo. The 2017 movement was sparked by allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, and as more people came forward with their stories of sexual abuse, #MeToo went global. Immediately after the Hema Committee report, two big names are already down. More revelations are awaited, and let’s hope that the predators in Mollywood will be thoroughly exposed.”
According to Dr C J John, a senior psychiatrist and member of the State Mental Health Authority, women have found the courage to speak out because they feel supported by an enabling environment. “The release of the Hema Committee report has given survivors hope,” he told TNIE.
Govt forms SIT
Under mounting pressure, the state government finally constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the charges. The seven-member team, headed by South Zone IG Sparjan Kumar, includes four women IPS officers. As per the new directive, women officers will handle witness statements and evidence collection, while male officers will assist with other tasks.
However, critics argue that the move is merely a face-saving exercise, as there is no mention of the Hema Committee report, which highlighted serious issues. The purpose of the SIT is unclear – is it to conduct a preliminary inquiry or to identify victims who testified before the Justice K Hema Commission and register cases for further investigation? Legal experts point out that the SIT’s scope, powers, and jurisdiction are undefined, shrouding its creation in uncertainty.
Upsurge spreads
The case against actor-turned-politician Mukesh has sent shock waves through political circles. The CPM has been embroiled in the controversy, with Mukesh facing non-bailable charges, including rape and use of criminal force against women with intent to outrage their modesty.
Several women leaders from the Left, including Brinda Karat, have emphasised the need for action and cautioned against using diversionary arguments in sexual abuse allegations.
Although Mukesh has been removed from the panel tasked with formulating film policy, the CPM state committee has decided to accept the state leadership’s stance that Mukesh should be given the benefit of doubt until proven guilty.
Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Simi Rosebell John stated on Saturday that women face “bad experiences” not only in the film industry but also in all fields, including politics. She alleged that many women within the Congress party had shared stories of “bad behaviour” by certain leaders that they had to endure.
The road ahead In ‘Express Dialogues’ interview with TNIE, noted film editor and WCC member Beena Paul said that the presence of the WCC has made a difference in Malayalam cinema.
“Over the past four or five years, the very fact that we raised gender as an issue has made some difference. There is at least some awareness now. There have been some changes but not enough, as there is a bit of fear involved. The system hasn’t changed,” she added.
Dr John cautioned that this environment might not last forever.
"We can't predict how long this trend will sustain. During the time of the actress' assault, there was a similar moment of outrage, but it didn't lead to lasting change. Our society remains deeply patriarchal, and we can't assume this movement will continue."
Chain of events
February 17, 2017: A Leading Malayalam actress was abducted and sexually assaulted in a moving car in Kochi
May 2017: Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) formed
July 14, 2017: A three-member committee was constituted to study the issues faced by women in Malayalam cinema
December 2019: The committee submitted the report to the state government
May 2022: The government released draft recommendations.
July 5, 2024: The Kerala State Information Commission directed the state government to release the report before July 25
July 19 : Sajimon Parayil, a small-time producer moved to Kerala High Court challenging the SIC order
July 24: The Kerala High Court issued a stay order against the release of the report until July 31
August 16: Actress Ranjini files an appeal at the HC against the release of the report
August 19: Hema Committee Report released
August 23: Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra comes out alleging sexual assault by director and the then chairman of Kerala Chalachitra Academy, Ranjith
August 24: Actress Revathy Sampath raises allegations against AMMA general secretary Siddique
Government forms a special police investigation (SIT) team to probe the charges. The seven-member team headed by South Zone IG Sparjan Kumar has four women IPS officers on board
August 25: Siddique resigns as AMMA general secretary and Ranjith resigns as Chalachitra Academy chairman
August 26: Actress Geetha Vijayan raises sexual assault allegations against director Thulasidas
Actress Minu Muneer comes out against actor Jayasurya, Mukesh, Edavela Babu, Maniyanpillai Raju and three others
A young writer raises allegations against director V K Prakash
Junior artist raises allegation against AMMA joint secretary Baburaj
Actor Prithviraj criticises AMMA that there were lapses on the part of the association in dealing with sexual harassment complaints
August 27: The 16-member AMMA executive committee, including the association president Mohanlal, resigns
August 28: FEFKA welcomes the committee report
August 30: Director Aashiq Abu resigns from FEFKA
August 31: Tamil actress Radhika alleges that hidden cameras placed in caravans were used to record nude scenes